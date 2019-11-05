Log in
AstraZeneca to distribute Sun Pharma cancer drugs in China

11/05/2019 | 10:07pm EST
A bird flies past the logo of Sun Pharma installed on the facade of its corporate office in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Wednesday it would introduce some of its cancer treatment drugs in China through Britain's AstraZeneca.

This comes after AstraZeneca said it was launching a new fund with China International Capital Corp to invest $1 billion in China's healthcare sector, as it expands its research work in the country.

Sun Pharma will be responsible for development, regulatory filings and manufacturing of the drugs covered in the deal, while AstraZeneca will exclusively promote and distribute the products in China, according to a filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e10d3bee-3ab1-4a0f-ab45-600f16796260.pdf to Indian stock exchanges.

The financial terms of the agreement, which has an initial tenure of 10 years, were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -1.59% 7363 Delayed Quote.25.37%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.75% 15.08 End-of-day quote.1.62%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. -1.84% 429.9 End-of-day quote.1.64%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 436 M
EBIT 2019 6 580 M
Net income 2019 2 201 M
Debt 2019 11 604 M
Yield 2019 2,96%
P/E ratio 2019 56,5x
P/E ratio 2020 37,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,57x
EV / Sales2020 5,07x
Capitalization 124 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 100,46  $
Last Close Price 94,83  $
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marcus Wallenberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA25.37%126 700
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.67%342 749
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.10%258 208
MERCK AND COMPANY9.80%214 815
PFIZER-12.88%210 346
NOVARTIS16.37%200 375
