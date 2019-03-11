AstraZeneca : to present new cardiovascular data on Farxiga in type-2 diabetes at ACC 2019

Data evaluating the cardiovascular (CV) effects of Farxiga (dapagliflozin), including hospitalisation for heart failure (hHF) in adults with type-2 diabetes (T2D) have been selected for late-breaking clinical trial and oral presentations at the American College of Cardiology's (ACC) 68th Annual Scientific Session on 16-18 March. The data are the first sub-analyses from the Phase III DECLARE-TIMI 58 trial for Farxiga.

AstraZeneca will also present the latest results from the Brilinta(ticagrelor) Phase III TREAT trial in patients with the most dangerous form of heart attack, ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), and a new heart failure analysis from CVD-REAL, the first large real-world evidence study of its kind evaluating the risk of all-cause death and hHF in patients with T2D receiving treatment with a SGLT2 inhibitor (SGLT2i), including Farxiga.

Joris Silon, Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, BioPharmaceuticals, said: 'AstraZeneca is committed to addressing some of the most pressing health problems faced by patients with cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, by identifying and mitigating specific risks. This is particularly important in reducing the prevalence and burden of heart failure. This disease affects nearly 64 million people globally, and is an early and frequent complication in patients with type-2 diabetes.'

AstraZeneca will present 21 abstracts at ACC 2019. Highlights include (all times are Central):

Farxiga Phase III DECLARE-TIMI 58

Dapagliflozin and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes and Prior Myocardial Infarction: A Sub-Analysis From DECLARE TIMI-58 Trial ( Oral Presentation: #906-04. Monday 18 March, 8:12- 8:22 AM, Room 211).

Monday 18 March, 8:12- 8:22 AM, Room 211). Effect of Dapagliflozin on Heart Failure and Mortality in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Based on Ejection Fraction (Late-Breaking Clinical TrialPresentation: #409-14. Monday 18 March, 8:45-8:55 AM, Main Tent, Great Hall).

Brilinta Phase III TREAT

TREAT was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Brilinta compared with clopidogrel in patients who were diagnosed with STEMI treated with pharmacological thrombolysis.

Efficacy of Ticagrelor vs Clopidogrel After Fibrinolytic Therapy in Patients With ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (Late-Breaking Clinical TrialPresentation: #410-12. Monday 18 March, 11:15-11:25 AM, Main Tent, Great Hall).

Real-world evidence

New data on the increased and persistent risk of recurrent CV events in patients with CV disease and additional risk factors, and outcomes of patients with T2D with reduced or preserved ejection fraction.

Novel Approach to Quantifying Risk of Major Cardiovascular Events in Patients 1-3 Years Post‑Myocardial Infarction: Insights From the Global Prospective TIGRIS Registry ( Poster Presentation: #1131-407 . Saturday 16 March, 10:00-10:45 AM, Poster Hall, Hall F).

. Saturday 16 March, 10:00-10:45 AM, Poster Hall, Hall F). Use of Evidence-Based Preventive Medical Therapies 1-3 Years Post-Myocardial Infarction in the Prospective Global TIGRIS Registry ( Poster Presentation: #1231-391 . Sunday 17 March, 9:45-10:30 PM, Poster Hall, Hall F).

. Sunday 17 March, 9:45-10:30 PM, Poster Hall, Hall F). US Burden of Illness in a Commercially-Insured Population and Assessment of The High risk and unmEt Need in patients with CAD and type 2 diabetes (ATHENA): US Burden of Illness in the Diabetes Collaborative Registry ( Poster Presentation: #1129-361 and #1129-362 . Saturday 16 March, 10:00-10:45 PM, Poster Hall, Hall F).

. Saturday 16 March, 10:00-10:45 PM, Poster Hall, Hall F). Initiation of Sodium Glucose Cotransporter-2 Inhibitors Versus Other Glucose Lowering Drugs and Risk of Hospitalization For Heart Failure and Death in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Reduced and Preserved Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction (Moderated Poster Presentation: #1024-07. Sunday 17 March, 10:15-10:25 AM, Poster Hall, Hall F).

