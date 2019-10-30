AstraZeneca : to present pivotal roxadustat Phase III data at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2019

AstraZeneca will present pooled efficacy and cardiovascular safety analyses from the Phase III clinical programme of roxadustat for the treatment of anaemia from chronic kidney disease (CKD) in non dialysis-dependent (NDD) or dialysis-dependent (DD) patients.

The data are among an unprecedented 41 AstraZeneca abstracts including three late-breaking abstracts, accepted for oral and poster presentation at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2019, which takes place from 5-10 November 2019 in Washington, DC, US.

The pooled efficacy and safety analyses add to the growing body of evidence on roxadustat, a novel hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor. Additionally, analyses of the efficacy endpoints from the roxadustat Phase III OLYMPUS and ROCKIES trials for anaemia in CKD-NDD or CKD-DD patients, respectively, will be included in oral presentations.

Joris Silon, Senior Vice President, CVRM, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, said: 'The unprecedented number of abstracts being presented by AstraZeneca at ASN 2019 demonstrates our commitment to advancing the care of chronic kidney disease and its complications, which affect millions of patients worldwide. We are applying our clinical and medical expertise in cardiovascular, renal and metabolism to generate new insights in chronic kidney disease that will make a real difference to patients.'

At the meeting, AstraZeneca will also present analyses from the landmark Phase III DAPA-HF trial, the first outcomes trial with a SGLT2 inhibitor assessing the treatment of heart failure in patients with reduced ejection fraction, with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D). Additional data from the Phase III DECLARE-TIMI 58 trial will also be presented, showing the effect of Farxiga on renal disease progression in patients with T2D.

For Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate), a post-hoc analysis evaluating potassium balance from the Phase IIIb DIALIZE trial will show efficacy and safety data of the medicine in patients with hyperkalaemia on haemodialysis.

Notable AstraZeneca abstracts at ASN 2019 include: