Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA

(AZN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : to present pivotal roxadustat Phase III data at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 04:42am EDT

AstraZeneca will present pooled efficacy and cardiovascular safety analyses from the Phase III clinical programme of roxadustat for the treatment of anaemia from chronic kidney disease (CKD) in non dialysis-dependent (NDD) or dialysis-dependent (DD) patients.

The data are among an unprecedented 41 AstraZeneca abstracts including three late-breaking abstracts, accepted for oral and poster presentation at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2019, which takes place from 5-10 November 2019 in Washington, DC, US.

The pooled efficacy and safety analyses add to the growing body of evidence on roxadustat, a novel hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor. Additionally, analyses of the efficacy endpoints from the roxadustat Phase III OLYMPUS and ROCKIES trials for anaemia in CKD-NDD or CKD-DD patients, respectively, will be included in oral presentations.

Joris Silon, Senior Vice President, CVRM, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, said: 'The unprecedented number of abstracts being presented by AstraZeneca at ASN 2019 demonstrates our commitment to advancing the care of chronic kidney disease and its complications, which affect millions of patients worldwide. We are applying our clinical and medical expertise in cardiovascular, renal and metabolism to generate new insights in chronic kidney disease that will make a real difference to patients.'

At the meeting, AstraZeneca will also present analyses from the landmark Phase III DAPA-HF trial, the first outcomes trial with a SGLT2 inhibitor assessing the treatment of heart failure in patients with reduced ejection fraction, with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D). Additional data from the Phase III DECLARE-TIMI 58 trial will also be presented, showing the effect of Farxiga on renal disease progression in patients with T2D.

For Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate), a post-hoc analysis evaluating potassium balance from the Phase IIIb DIALIZE trial will show efficacy and safety data of the medicine in patients with hyperkalaemia on haemodialysis.

Notable AstraZeneca abstracts at ASN 2019 include:

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA
05:08aASTRAZENECA : sells European rights for schizophrenia drug to Cheplapharm
RE
04:42aASTRAZENECA : to present pivotal roxadustat Phase III data at the American Socie..
PU
03:37aASTRAZENECA : divests rights to Seroquel and
PU
03:33aASTRAZENECA : Sells Seroquel and Seroquel XR Rights in Europe, Russia
DJ
03:01aASTRAZENECA : divests rights to Seroquel and Seroquel XR in Europe and Russia
AQ
10/29Ex-FDA chief Gottlieb sees investment opportunity in 'unloved' antibiotics
RE
10/29Merck sees ongoing Keytruda strength as its sales top $3 billion in quarter
RE
10/29Merck sees ongoing Keytruda strength as its sales top $3 billion in quarter
RE
10/28ASTRAZENECA : IMFINZI® (durvalumab) and IMFINZI Plus Tremelimumab Delayed Diseas..
BU
10/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ekes out gains on pharma strength
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 403 M
EBIT 2019 6 566 M
Net income 2019 2 287 M
Debt 2019 11 315 M
Yield 2019 2,96%
P/E ratio 2019 54,6x
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,57x
EV / Sales2020 5,11x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 99,78  $
Last Close Price 95,03  $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marcus Wallenberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA25.78%124 880
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.06%339 839
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.01%253 319
MERCK AND COMPANY11.37%217 888
PFIZER-12.46%211 341
NOVARTIS16.97%199 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group