Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA (AZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Novo Nordisk hires AstraZeneca executive to revive struggling biopharma unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 03:32pm CEST
A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABLYNX 0.00%-End-of-day quote.117.28%
ASTRAZENECA 0.87% 5593 Delayed Quote.8.30%
NOVO NORDISK A/S -0.71% 271.35 Delayed Quote.-18.28%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -0.79% 233.7 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
SANOFI 1.91% 75.15 Real-time Quote.2.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA
03:56pASTRAZENECA : halts UK investments due to Brexit uncertainties - Le Monde
RE
03:32pNovo Nordisk hires AstraZeneca executive to revive struggling biopharma unit
RE
02:14pEUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Spain Plans Digital Tax, Forecaster Cuts View of U.K. G..
DJ
02:02pNovo Nordisk Taps AstraZeneca Executive to Lead Biopharm Unit
DJ
10/10ASTRAZENECA : Sinntaxis bags option on ex-AstraZeneca mGluR5 antagonist
AQ
10/09ASTRAZENECA : presents advances in improving treatment options for ovarian and l..
PU
10/05ASTRAZENECA : Anders Svensson proposed as new Board member of Cereno Scientific
AQ
10/04ASTRAZENECA : MOHAP signs two MoUs to provide free medicines to patients with cr..
AQ
10/04Phage display founders win Nobel for chemistry
AQ
10/03ASTRAZENECA : Free medicines for critical illness patients
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:57aHealthcare 16-24% Target Net Gains Pace WallStars For October 
08:57aNovo Nordisk hires Ludovic Helfgott as head of biopharma business 
10/09Altimmune Declines Too Much 
10/09ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Where Quality Meets Quantity 
10/05Lexicon Likely Looking At Even More Competition In Type 1 Diabetes 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 371 M
EBIT 2018 5 422 M
Net income 2018 2 280 M
Debt 2018 14 734 M
Yield 2018 3,74%
P/E ratio 2018 39,76
P/E ratio 2019 33,52
EV / Sales 2018 4,79x
EV / Sales 2019 4,52x
Capitalization 92 414 M
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 78,1 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sean Bohen Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA8.30%92 969
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.19%359 060
PFIZER20.87%250 957
NOVARTIS-0.49%211 413
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.44%204 875
MERCK AND COMPANY24.06%181 832
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.