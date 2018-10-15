Novo Nordisk hires AstraZeneca executive to revive struggling biopharma unit

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
AstraZeneca
AZN
GB0009895292
ASTRAZENECA (AZN)
Add to my list
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Real-time Cboe Europe -
10/15 04:29:49 pm
5599
GBp
+0.96%
03:56p
ASTRAZENECA
: halts UK investments due to Brexit uncertainties - Le ..
RE
03:32p
Novo Nordisk hires AstraZeneca executive to revive struggling bio..
RE
02:14p
EUROPEAN PRESS
: Spain Plans Digital Tax, Forecaster Cuts View of U..
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Analysis
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Official Publications
Sector news
Tweets
Novo Nordisk hires AstraZeneca executive to revive struggling biopharma unit
0
10/15/2018 | 03:32pm CEST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ABLYNX
0.00%
-
117.28%
ASTRAZENECA
0.87%
5593
8.30%
NOVO NORDISK A/S
-0.71%
271.35
-18.28%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
-0.79%
233.7
-4.44%
SANOFI
1.91%
75.15
2.69%
0
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA
03:56p
ASTRAZENECA
: halts UK investments due to Brexit uncertainties - Le Monde
RE
03:32p
Novo Nordisk hires AstraZeneca executive to revive struggling biopharma unit
RE
02:14p
EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP
: Spain Plans Digital Tax, Forecaster Cuts View of U.K. G..
DJ
02:02p
Novo Nordisk Taps AstraZeneca Executive to Lead Biopharm Unit
DJ
10/10
ASTRAZENECA
: Sinntaxis bags option on ex-AstraZeneca mGluR5 antagonist
AQ
10/09
ASTRAZENECA
: presents advances in improving treatment options for ovarian and l..
PU
10/05
ASTRAZENECA
: Anders Svensson proposed as new Board member of Cereno Scientific
AQ
10/04
ASTRAZENECA
: MOHAP signs two MoUs to provide free medicines to patients with cr..
AQ
10/04
Phage display founders win Nobel for chemistry
AQ
10/03
ASTRAZENECA
: Free medicines for critical illness patients
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:57a
Healthcare 16-24% Target Net Gains Pace WallStars For October
08:57a
Novo Nordisk hires Ludovic Helfgott as head of biopharma business
10/09
Altimmune Declines Too Much
10/09
ARRAY BIOPHARMA
: Where Quality Meets Quantity
10/05
Lexicon Likely Looking At Even More Competition In Type 1 Diabetes
Financials ($)
Sales 2018
22 371 M
EBIT 2018
5 422 M
Net income 2018
2 280 M
Debt 2018
14 734 M
Yield 2018
3,74%
P/E ratio 2018
39,76
P/E ratio 2019
33,52
EV / Sales 2018
4,79x
EV / Sales 2019
4,52x
Capitalization
92 414 M
More Financials
Chart ASTRAZENECA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Average target price
78,1 $
Spread / Average Target
7,1%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Pascal Soriot
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson
Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng
Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sean Bohen
Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA
8.30%
92 969
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-4.19%
359 060
PFIZER
20.87%
250 957
NOVARTIS
-0.49%
211 413
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
-4.44%
204 875
MERCK AND COMPANY
24.06%
181 832
More Results
MarketScreener.com :
Markets
News
Analysis
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact us
Advertisement
Legal information
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave