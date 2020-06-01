Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Brilinta Gets US Approval; EU Recommends Lynparza

06/01/2020 | 02:44am EDT

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

AstraZeneca PLC said Monday that Brilinta has been approved in the U.S. to reduce the risk of a first heart attack or stroke, and that Lynparza has been recommended for marketing authorization in the EU for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The U.K. drug maker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based its approval on positive results from the phase III THEMIS trial.

The pharmaceutical company also said the EU marketing authorization is for the first line treatment of patients with germline BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer. The European Medicines Agency based its decision on results from the phase III POLO trial which showed Lynparza nearly doubled the time patients with germline BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer lived without disease progression to a median of 7.4 months, versus 3.8 months for those on a placebo.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 666 M - -
Net income 2020 3 006 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,4x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 109,64 $
Last Close Price 105,95 $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC14.13%138 964
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.97%391 896
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.96%295 228
PFIZER, INC.-2.53%212 139
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.25%203 745
NOVARTIS AG-9.65%190 274
