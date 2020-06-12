Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Calquence showed long-term efficacy and tolerability for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in two trials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 02:33am EDT

Detailed results from both the Phase II ACE-CL-001 trial and the pivotal Phase III ASCEND trial showed the long-term efficacy and tolerability of Calquence (acalabrutinib) in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), one of the most common types of adult leukaemia.1,2,3

The results will be presented during the Virtual Edition of the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress, 11 to 14 June 2020.

In the single-arm ACE-CL-001 trial, 86% of CLL patients treated with Calquence as a 1st-line monotherapy remained on treatment at a median follow up of more than four years. The trial showed an overall response rate of 97% (7% complete response; 90% partial response) and a 100% overall response rate in subgroups of patients with high-risk disease characteristics, including genomic aberrations (17p deletion and TP53 mutation), immunoglobulin mutation status (unmutated IGHV), and complex karyotype. Safety findings showed no new long-term issues.1,4

In the final analysis of ASCEND, an estimated 82% of patients with relapsed or refractory CLL treated with Calquence remained alive and free from disease progression at 18 months compared with 48% of patients on rituximab combined with idelalisib or bendamustine.2 The trial previously met the primary endpoint of Independent Review Committee-assessed progression-free survival at the interim analysis.5

Richard R. Furman, Director of the CLL Research Center, Weill Cornell Medicine said: 'These data demonstrate no new safety concerns for acalabrutinib, confirming its ability to safely provide meaningful, long-term clinical benefit for patients with treatment-naive and relapsed or refractory disease. The safety profile of acalabrutinib makes treatment to progression an important and plausible option for patients.'

José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D said: 'These long-term data reaffirm that Calquence delivers a durable response with a favourable safety profile for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia patients. Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia are typically 70 years or older with comorbidities and often require treatment over a long time, making the sustained safety and efficacy profile highly relevant to their quality of life.'

Results from the Phase II ACE-CL-001 trial informed the development of the pivotal Phase III ELEVATE TN trial, which, along with findings from the Phase III ASCEND trial, formed the basis for the US approval of Calquence for the treatment of patients with CLL or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

Calquence in previously untreated CLL: 4.4-year follow-up from Phase II trial (abstract #S163)

The Phase II ACE-CL-001 trial investigated safety and efficacy of Calquence (100mg twice-daily [n=62] or 200mg once-daily [n=37]) in previously untreated patients with CLL.1 On1 May 2015, patients receiving the 200mg dosing regimen were switched to the 100mg regimen.1


Key data from the Calquence Phase II ACE-CL-001 trial1

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 06:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:33aASTRAZENECA : Calquence showed long-term efficacy and tolerability for patients ..
PU
12:11aEXCLUSIVE : Bottlenecks? Glass vial makers prepare for COVID-19 vaccine
RE
06/11ASTRAZENECA : to Showcase Leadership in Treating Type 2 Diabetes and Cardiorenal..
BU
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/10Health Care Shares Retreat But Beat Broader Market -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
06/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 760 M - -
Net income 2020 3 047 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,1x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 111,82 $
Last Close Price 104,05 $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC8.79%137 357
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.43%389 393
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.75%298 730
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.95%206 396
PFIZER, INC.-15.01%199 530
NOVARTIS AG-8.92%194 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group