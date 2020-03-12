AstraZeneca : Cediranib Phase 3 Trial Didn't Meet Endpoint

By Adriano Marchese



AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that the Phase 3 GY004 trial for its drug Cediranib didn't meet its primary endpoint.

The pharmaceutical company said that the trial didn't meet the primary endpoint in the intent-to-treat population of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival with the drug.

In the trial, Cediranib was added to Lynparza in platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer.

"Despite these disappointing results, we remain committed to expanding on the benefits already demonstrated with Lynparza for patients with advanced ovarian cancer," Executive Vice President of Oncology Research and Development Jose Baselga said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com