ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Cediranib Phase 3 Trial Didn't Meet Endpoint

03/12/2020 | 03:45am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that the Phase 3 GY004 trial for its drug Cediranib didn't meet its primary endpoint.

The pharmaceutical company said that the trial didn't meet the primary endpoint in the intent-to-treat population of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival with the drug.

In the trial, Cediranib was added to Lynparza in platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer.

"Despite these disappointing results, we remain committed to expanding on the benefits already demonstrated with Lynparza for patients with advanced ovarian cancer," Executive Vice President of Oncology Research and Development Jose Baselga said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 009 M
EBIT 2020 7 432 M
Net income 2020 2 997 M
Debt 2020 12 513 M
Yield 2020 3,19%
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,79x
EV / Sales2021 4,27x
Capitalization 117 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 106,64  $
Last Close Price 89,14  $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marcus Wallenberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-8.57%117 496
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.90%347 471
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.30%268 190
MERCK AND COMPANY-12.86%200 999
NOVARTIS-15.89%186 913
PFIZER, INC.-11.72%178 468
