AstraZeneca : ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) Demonstrated Meaningful Clinical Activity in Patients With HER2-mutant Non-small Cell Lung Cancer in Interim Analysis of Phase II DESTINY-Lung01 Trial

61.9% of patients with HER2-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer treated with ENHERTU achieved a tumor response Breakthrough Therapy Designation recently granted in the US for ENHERTU in this setting Results from the ongoing Phase II DESTINY-Lung01 trial showed AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited's (Daiichi Sankyo) ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) achieved a clinically meaningful tumor response in patients with HER2-mutant (HER2m) unresectable and/or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease had progressed following one or more systemic therapies. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women and accounts for about one-fifth of all cancer deaths globally, with 80-85% classified as NSCLC.There are currently no medicines approved specifically for the treatment of HER2m NSCLC, which affects approximately 2-4% of patients with NSCLC. The primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (ORR), assessed by independent central review, was 61.9% for patients treated with ENHERTU monotherapy (6.4mg/kg). Patients achieved a disease control rate (DCR) of 90.5% with an estimated median progression-free survival (PFS) of 14.0 months. Median duration of response (DoR) and overall survival (OS) had not yet been reached at the time of data cut-off. Egbert F. Smit, Professor, MD, Department of Thoracic Oncology at the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, Netherlands and principal investigator in the Phase II DESTINY-Lung01 trial, said: "While there have been important advances in the treatment of lung cancer over the past decade, there are still patients whose tumors continue to progress despite treatment with newer targeted agents or immunotherapies. Understanding additional molecular targets for treatment, such as HER2, is critical to advancing treatment options for these patients and the results seen in the DESTINY-Lung01 trial are very encouraging." José Baselga, Executive Vice President, R&D Oncology, said: "The results seen with ENHERTU in patients with metastatic HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer are very exciting and highlight the role ENHERTU may have as a new treatment option for patients facing a devastating prognosis. Further, the results demonstrate the potential of ENHERTU to treat another tumor type among patients with extremely high unmet need." Antoine Yver, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Oncology Research and Development, Daiichi Sankyo, said: "While the role of anti-HER2 treatment is well-established in breast and gastric cancers, there are no HER2-directed therapies specifically approved for lung cancer. These results validate HER2 mutations as actionable targets in lung cancer and offer further evidence that ENHERTU has the potential to transform outcomes for patients across a spectrum of HER2-targetable cancers." Summary of results HER2m Total Evaluable (n=42)i Confirmed ORR (%) (95% CI)ii, iii 61.9 (45.6-76.4) CR (%) 2.4 PR (%) 59.5 SD (%) 28.6 DCR (%) (95% CI)iv 90.5 (77.4-97.3) Median DoR (months) (95% CI) NE (5.3-NE) Median PFS (months) (95% CI) 14.0 (6.4-14.0) Median OS (months) (95% CI) NE (11.8 - NE) CI, confidence interval; CR, complete response; PR, partial response; SD, stable disease; NE, not estimable

i ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg

ii As assessed by independent central review.

iii ORR is (CR + PR)

iv DCR is (CR+PR+SD) Patients were treated with a median of two prior therapies (1-6) with most receiving platinum-based chemotherapy (90.5%) and anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 treatment (54.8%). Median treatment duration was 7.76 months (0.7-14.3) with a median duration of follow-up of 8.0 months (1.4-14.2). As of data cut-off on November 25, 2019, 45.2% of patients with HER2m NSCLC remained on treatment. The overall safety and tolerability profile of ENHERTU in DESTINY-Lung01 was consistent with that seen in the Phase I lung cancer trial and previously reported ENHERTU trials. The most common Grade 3 or higher treatment-emergent adverse events were decreased neutrophil count (26.2%) and anemia (16.7%). There were five cases (11.9%) of confirmed treatment-related interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis as determined by independent review. All ILD and pneumonitis cases were Grade 2. One Grade 1 ILD is still undergoing adjudication. Results from the DESTINY-Lung01 trial were presented today during the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO20) Virtual Scientific Program on May 29-31, 2020. Several other presentations featured during the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program will showcase AstraZeneca’s leadership in lung cancer across early and late-stage disease and reinforce the Company’s biomarker-driven approach. ENHERTU was recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the US for the treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have a HER2 mutation and whose disease progressed on or after platinum-based therapy. ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer who received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens based on the DESTINY-Breast01 trial. ENHERTU has not been approved in the United States for non-small cell lung cancer. FDA-Approved Indication for ENHERTU

ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis, including fatal cases, have been reported with ENHERTU. Monitor for and promptly investigate signs and symptoms including cough, dyspnea, fever, and other new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in all patients with Grade 2 or higher ILD/pneumonitis. Advise patients of the risk and to immediately report symptoms.

Exposure to ENHERTU during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception. Contraindications

None. WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. In clinical studies, of the 234 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer treated with ENHERTU, ILD occurred in 9% of patients. Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 2.6% of patients treated with ENHERTU. Median time to first onset was 4.1 months (range: 1.2 to 8.3). Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose one level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg prednisolone or equivalent). Upon improvement, follow by gradual taper (e.g., 4 weeks). Neutropenia

Severe neutropenia, including febrile neutropenia, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. Of the 234 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who received ENHERTU, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 30% of patients and 16% had Grade 3 or 4 events. Median time to first onset was 1.4 months (range: 0.3 to 18.2). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 1.7% of patients. Monitor complete blood counts prior to initiation of ENHERTU and prior to each dose, and as clinically indicated. Based on the severity of neutropenia, ENHERTU may require dose interruption or reduction. For Grade 3 neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Count [ANC] <1.0 to 0.5 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less. Reduce dose by one level. For febrile neutropenia (ANC <1.0 x 109/L and temperature >38.3ºC or a sustained temperature of ≥38ºC for more than 1 hour), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved. Reduce dose by one level. Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Patients treated with ENHERTU may be at increased risk of developing left ventricular dysfunction. Left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) decrease has been observed with anti-HER2 therapies, including ENHERTU. In the 234 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who received ENHERTU, two cases (0.9%) of asymptomatic LVEF decrease were reported. Treatment with ENHERTU has not been studied in patients with a history of clinically significant cardiac disease or LVEF <50% prior to initiation of treatment. Assess LVEF prior to initiation of ENHERTU and at regular intervals during treatment as clinically indicated. Manage LVEF decrease through treatment interruption. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU if LVEF of <40% or absolute decrease from baseline of >20% is confirmed. When LVEF is >45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, continue treatment with ENHERTU. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is <10%, continue treatment with ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF has not recovered to within 10% from baseline, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. If LVEF recovers to within 10% from baseline, resume treatment with ENHERTU at the same dose. When LVEF is <40% or absolute decrease from baseline is >20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF of <40% or absolute decrease from baseline of >20% is confirmed, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in patients with symptomatic congestive heart failure. Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of ENHERTU. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 7 months following the last dose of ENHERTU. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for at least 4 months after the last dose of ENHERTU. Adverse Reactions

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in a pooled analysis of 234 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who received at least one dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in DESTINY-Breast01 and Study DS8201-A-J101. ENHERTU was administered by intravenous infusion once every three weeks. The median duration of treatment was 7 months (range: 0.7 to 31). Serious adverse reactions occurred in 20% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were interstitial lung disease, pneumonia, vomiting, nausea, cellulitis, hypokalemia, and intestinal obstruction. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 4.3% of patients including interstitial lung disease (2.6%), and the following events occurred in one patient each (0.4%): acute hepatic failure/acute kidney injury, general physical health deterioration, pneumonia, and hemorrhagic shock. ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 9% of patients, of which ILD accounted for 6%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 33% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, anemia, thrombocytopenia, leukopenia, upper respiratory tract infection, fatigue, nausea, and ILD. Dose reductions occurred in 18% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were fatigue, nausea, and neutropenia. The most common adverse reactions (frequency ≥20%) were nausea (79%), fatigue (59%), vomiting (47%), alopecia (46%), constipation (35%), decreased appetite (32%), anemia (31%), neutropenia (29%), diarrhea (29%), leukopenia (22%), cough (20%), and thrombocytopenia (20%). Use in Specific Populations Pregnancy: ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. There are clinical considerations if ENHERTU is used in pregnant women, or if a patient becomes pregnant within 7 months following the last dose of ENHERTU.

ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. There are clinical considerations if ENHERTU is used in pregnant women, or if a patient becomes pregnant within 7 months following the last dose of ENHERTU. Lactation: There are no data regarding the presence of ENHERTU in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with ENHERTU and for 7 months after the last dose.

There are no data regarding the presence of ENHERTU in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with ENHERTU and for 7 months after the last dose. Females and Males of Reproductive Potential: Pregnancy testing: Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of ENHERTU. Contraception: Females: ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for at least 7 months following the last dose. Males: Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for at least 4 months following the last dose. Infertility: ENHERTU may impair male reproductive function and fertility.

Pregnancy testing: Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of ENHERTU. Contraception: Females: ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for at least 7 months following the last dose. Males: Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for at least 4 months following the last dose. Infertility: ENHERTU may impair male reproductive function and fertility. Pediatric Use: Safety and effectiveness of ENHERTU have not been established in pediatric patients.

Safety and effectiveness of ENHERTU have not been established in pediatric patients. Geriatric Use: Of the 234 patients with HER2-positive breast cancer treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, 26% were ≥65 years and 5% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy were observed between patients ≥65 years of age compared to younger patients. There was a higher incidence of Grade 3-4 adverse reactions observed in patients aged ≥65 years (53%) as compared to younger patients (42%).

Of the 234 patients with HER2-positive breast cancer treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, 26% were ≥65 years and 5% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy were observed between patients ≥65 years of age compared to younger patients. There was a higher incidence of Grade 3-4 adverse reactions observed in patients aged ≥65 years (53%) as compared to younger patients (42%). Hepatic Impairment: In patients with moderate hepatic impairment, due to potentially increased exposure, closely monitor for increased toxicities related to the topoisomerase inhibitor. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. at 1-877-437-7763 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or fda.gov/medwatch. Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING, and Medication Guide. NOTES TO EDITORS HER2

HER2 is a tyrosine kinase receptor growth-promoting protein expressed on the surface of many types of tumors including breast, gastric, lung and colorectal cancers. In some tumors, HER2 overexpression is associated with a specific HER2 gene alteration known as amplification and is often associated with aggressive disease and poorer prognosis. Other HER2 gene alterations (called HER2 mutations) have been identified in NSCLC, specifically adenocarcinomas, as distinct molecular targets. Approximately 2-4% of patients with NSCLC have HER2 mutations, which have been independently associated with cancer cell growth and poor prognosis. NSCLC

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women and accounts for about one-fifth of all cancer deaths globally. In the US, it is estimated that 228,820 new cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed in 2020 and more than 135,000 people will die from the disease. Lung cancer is broadly split into NSCLC and SCLC, with 80-85% classified as NSCLC. Within NSCLC, patients are classified as squamous, representing 25-30% of patients, or non-squamous, the most common type representing approximately 70-75% of NSCLC patients. Stage IV is the most advanced form of lung cancer and is often referred to as metastatic disease. For these patients with metastatic disease, prognosis is particularly poor, as only 6-10% will be alive five years after diagnosis. The introduction of targeted therapies and checkpoint inhibitors in recent years has improved outcomes for patients with advanced NSCLC; however, new approaches are needed for those who are not eligible for available treatments, or whose cancer continues to progress. Currently, no medicine is specifically approved for patients with HER2-mutant NSCLC. DESTINY-Lung01

DESTINY-Lung01 is a global, Phase II, open-label, multicenter, two-cohort trial testing the safety and efficacy of ENHERTU in 170 patients with HER2mor HER2-overexpressing, defined as IHC3+ or IHC2+, unresectable and/or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC. Patients had progressed after one or more systemic therapies including chemotherapy, molecular targeted therapy or immunotherapy. The primary endpoint is confirmed ORR by independent central review. ORR, or tumor response rate, represents the percentage of patient whose disease decreased and/or disappears. Key secondary endpoints include DoR, DCR, PFS and OS. ENHERTU

ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in the US only) is a HER2-directed ADC and is the lead ADC in the oncology portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo and the most advanced program in AstraZeneca’s ADC scientific platform. ADCs are targeted cancer medicines that deliver cytotoxic chemotherapy (“payload”) to cancer cells via a linker attached to a monoclonal antibody that binds to a specific target expressed on cancer cells. ENHERTU Clinical Development

A comprehensive development program is underway globally with six registrational trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of ENHERTU monotherapy across multiple HER2-driven cancers including breast, gastric and lung cancers. Trials in combination with other anticancer treatments, such as immunotherapy, are also underway. Collaboration between AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo

In March 2019, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize ENHERTU worldwide, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo maintains exclusive rights. Daiichi Sankyo is solely responsible for manufacturing and supply. About AstraZeneca in Oncology

AstraZeneca has a deep-rooted heritage in Oncology and offers a quickly-growing portfolio of new medicines that has the potential to transform patients’ lives and the Company’s future. With at least six new medicines to be launched between 2014 and 2020, and a broad pipeline of small molecules and biologics in development, we are committed to advance Oncology as a key growth driver for AstraZeneca focused on lung, ovarian, breast and blood cancers. In addition to our core capabilities, we actively pursue innovative partnerships and investments that accelerate the delivery of our strategy, as illustrated by our investment in Acerta Pharma in hematology. By harnessing the power of four scientific platforms – Immuno-Oncology, Tumor Drivers and Resistance, DNA Damage Response and Antibody Drug Conjugates – and by championing the development of personalized combinations, AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer treatment and one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death. About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three main therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory and Immunology. The Company also is selectively active in the areas of autoimmunity, neuroscience and infection. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS. REFERENCES Bray F, et al. Global cancer statistics 2018: GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36 cancers in 185 countries. CA Cancer J. Clin. 2018; 68:394-424.6. Campbell JD, et al. Distinct patterns of somatic genome alterations in lung adenocarcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas. Nat Genet. 2016 Jun; 48(6):607-16. Li BT, et al. HER2 amplification and HER2 mutation are distinct molecular targets in lung cancers. J Thorac Oncol. 2016 Mar; 11(3): 414–419. Tsurutani, J et al. Targeting HER2 with Trastuzumab Deruxtecan: A Dose-Expansion, Phase I Study in Multiple Advanced Solid Tumors. Cancer Discov. 2020; 10(5). DOI: 10.1158/2159-8290.CD-19-1014. Iqbal N. Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) in Cancers: Overexpression and Therapeutic Implications. Mol Biol Int. 2014; 2014:852748. doi:10.1155/2014/852748.4. Pillai RN, et al. HER2 mutations in lung adenocarcinomas: A report from the Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium. Cancer. 2017 Nov 1;123(21);4099-4105. American Cancer Society. Lung Cancer. Early Detection, Diagnosis and Staging. Accessed from: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/survival-rates.html Goldstraw P, et al. The IASLC Lung Cancer Staging Project: Proposals for Revision of the TNM Stage Groupings in the Forthcoming (Eighth) Edition of the TNM Classification for Lung Cancer. J Thorac Oncol. 2016; 11(1):39–51. American Cancer Society. Lung Cancer: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Stages. Accessed from: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/staging-nsclc.html. Economopoulou P, et al. The emerging treatment landscape of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Ann Transl Med 2018 Apr; 6(8):138. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT03505710. Available at: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03505710 PP-US-ENL-0005 Last Updated 05/20 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005094/en/

