AstraZeneca : IMFINZI® (durvalumab) Showed a Sustained Overall Survival Benefit in 1st-Line Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer in the Phase III CASPIAN Trial

ASCO data show more than 10% of patients on IMFINZI plus chemotherapy had not progressed and remained on treatment at two years vs. 2.9% on chemotherapy alone Detailed results from an updated analysis of the Phase III CASPIAN trial showed AstraZeneca's IMFINZI in combination with a choice of chemotherapies, etoposide plus either carboplatin or cisplatin, demonstrated a sustained, clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) treated in the 1st-line setting. The CASPIAN trial met the primary endpoint of OS in June 2019, reducing the risk of death by 27% (based on a hazard ratio [HR] of 0.73; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.59-0.91; p=0.0047) which formed the basis of the US FDA approval in March 2020. After a median follow up of more than two years, the latest results for IMFINZI plus chemotherapy showed sustained efficacy, maintaining a 25% reduction in the risk of death versus chemotherapy alone (based on an HR of 0.75; 95% CI 0.62, 0.91; nominal p=0.0032). Updated median OS was 12.9 months versus 10.5 for chemotherapy. In a post-hoc analysis, an estimated 22.2% of patients treated with IMFINZI plus chemotherapy were alive at 24 months versus 14.4% for chemotherapy. For IMFINZI plus chemotherapy, 11% of patients were alive and progression-free at 24 months versus 2.9% for chemotherapy alone (post-hoc). IMFINZI plus chemotherapy maintained a high confirmed objective response rate (ORR) (68% versus 58%) and in a post-hoc analysis, duration of response (DoR) for IMFINZI at 24 months was 13.5% versus 3.9% for chemotherapy. At 24 months, 12% of patients in the IMFINZI plus chemotherapy arm remained on IMFINZI treatment. Luis Paz-Ares MD, Ph.D., Chair, Medical Oncology Department, Hospital Universitario Doce de Octubre, Madrid, Spain and principal investigator in the Phase III CASPIAN trial said: "These updated results from the CASPIAN trial show a remarkable 22% of patients still alive at 24 months, supporting the sustained benefits of treatment with IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. This is an effective 1st-line treatment in the extensive-stage setting, where improving outcomes has been a challenge and so few patients survive five years." José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, said: "After two years median follow-up, IMFINZI continues to show sustained and meaningful improvements in survival and prolonged treatment response for patients facing this devastating and aggressive disease. These data reinforce IMFINZI plus chemotherapy as an important new standard of care for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer patients, and this regimen offers patients convenient dosing every four weeks during maintenance. We look forward to bringing the benefits of IMFINZI to patients around the world." The second experimental arm in the CASPIAN trial testing tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 monoclonal antibody, added to IMFINZI and chemotherapy showed a trend towards OS, but did not reach statistical significance compared to chemotherapy alone. Summary of updated results: Data cut-off date was January 27, 2020. Formal statistical analysis was completed at the time of the interim analysis per trial protocol. Therefore, no formal testing for statistical significance could be performed in this updated analysis. EPi + IMFINZI (n=268) EPi (n=269) OS (primary endpoint) Number of deaths 210 (78.4%) 231 (85.9%) Hazard ratio 0.75 (0.62, 0.91) Nominal p-value 0.0032 Median in months (95% CI) 12.9

(11.3, 14.7) 10.5

(9.3, 11.2) OS rate (24 months)ii,iii 22.2% 14.4% PFS (secondary endpoint) Number (%) of patients with event 234 (87.3%) 236 (87.7%) Hazard ratio (95% CI) 0.80 (0.66, 0.96) Median in months (95% CI) 5.1

(4.7, 6.2) 5.4

(4.8, 6.2) PFS rate (6 months) 45.4% 45.8% PFS rate (12 months) 17.9% 5.3% PFS rate (24 months)iii 11.0% 2.9% ORR (secondary endpoint)iv,v Number (%) of patients with response 182 (67.9%) 156 (58.0%) Odds ratio (95% CI) 1.53 (1.08, 2.18) DoR at 24 monthsiii,iv 13.5% 3.9% Ongoing IMFINZI, n (%)iii 32 (12%) 0 Etoposide plus investigator choice of carboplatin or cisplatin chemotherapy. OS rate is an estimated proportion of patients alive at 24 months. Post-hoc analysis. Confirmed responses according to investigator assessment per RECIST v1.1. Unconfirmed ORR was a prespecified secondary endpoint per protocol. The safety and tolerability for IMFINZI plus chemotherapy was consistent with the known safety profile of these medicines. Results showed 62.3% of patients experienced a Grade 3 or 4 adverse event with IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (all causes) versus 62.8% with chemotherapy alone. The percentage of patients discontinuing treatment (all causes) was 10.2% for IMFINZI plus chemotherapy and 9.4% for chemotherapy alone. IMFINZI in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin is currently under regulatory review for the treatment of ES-SCLC in the 1st-line setting in the EU and Japan. Updated results from the CASPIAN trial were presented during the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program on May 29-31, 2020. Several presentations featured during the meeting will showcase AstraZeneca’s leadership in lung cancer across early and late-stage disease and reinforce the Company’s biomarker-driven approach. Important Safety Information There are no contraindications for IMFINZI® (durvalumab). IMFINZI can cause serious, potentially fatal adverse reactions including immune-mediated pneumonitis, hepatitis, colitis, endocrinopathies, nephritis, dermatologic reactions, other immune-mediated adverse reactions, infection, and infusion-related reactions. Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for important dosage modification and management information specific to adverse reactions. Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, defined as requiring use of corticosteroids. Fatal cases have been reported. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of pneumonitis and evaluate with radiographic imaging when suspected. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater pneumonitis. Withhold IMFINZI for Grade 2 pneumonitis; permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 pneumonitis. In clinical studies enrolling 1889 patients with various cancers who received IMFINZI, pneumonitis occurred in 5% of patients, including Grade 3 (0.8%), Grade 4 (<0.1%), and Grade 5 (0.3%) pneumonitis. Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of IMFINZI in 1.5% of the 1889 patients. The incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) was higher in patients in the PACIFIC study who completed treatment with definitive chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI (34%) compared to patients in other clinical studies (2.3%) in which radiation therapy was generally not administered immediately prior to initiation of IMFINZI. In the PACIFIC study, the incidence of Grade 3 pneumonitis was 3.4% and of Grade 5 pneumonitis was 1.1% in the IMFINZI arm. In the PACIFIC study, pneumonitis led to discontinuation of IMFINZI in 6% of patients. The frequency and severity of immune-mediated pneumonitis were similar whether IMFINZI was given as a single agent in patients with various cancers or in combination with chemotherapy in patients with ES-SCLC. Immune-Mediated Hepatitis IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, defined as requiring use of corticosteroids. Fatal cases have been reported. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hepatitis during and after discontinuation of IMFINZI, including clinical chemistry monitoring. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or higher elevations of ALT, AST, and/or total bilirubin. Withhold IMFINZI for ALT or AST greater than 3 but less than or equal to 8 times the ULN or total bilirubin greater than 1.5 but less than or equal to 5 times the ULN; permanently discontinue IMFINZI for ALT or AST greater than 8 times the ULN or total bilirubin greater than 5 times the ULN or concurrent ALT or AST greater than 3 times the ULN and total bilirubin greater than 2 times the ULN with no other cause. In clinical studies enrolling 1889 patients with various cancers who received IMFINZI, hepatitis occurred in 12% of patients, including Grade 3 (4.4%), Grade 4 (0.4%), and Grade 5 (0.2%) hepatitis. Hepatitis led to discontinuation of IMFINZI in 0.7% of the 1889 patients. Immune-Mediated Colitis IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated colitis, defined as requiring use of corticosteroids. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater colitis or diarrhea. Withhold IMFINZI for Grade 2 colitis or diarrhea; permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 colitis or diarrhea. In clinical studies enrolling 1889 patients with various cancers who received IMFINZI, colitis or diarrhea occurred in 18% of patients, including Grade 3 (1.0%) and Grade 4 (0.1%) immune-mediated colitis. Diarrhea or colitis led to discontinuation of IMFINZI in 0.4% of the 1889 patients. Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated endocrinopathies, including thyroid disorders, adrenal insufficiency, type 1 diabetes mellitus, and hypophysitis/hypopituitarism. Monitor patients for clinical signs and symptoms of endocrinopathies. Thyroid disorders—Monitor thyroid function prior to and periodically during treatment. Initiate hormone replacement therapy or medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Withhold IMFINZI for Grades 2–4 hyperthyroidism, until clinically stable. Continue IMFINZI for hypothyroidism. In clinical studies enrolling 1889 patients with various cancers who received IMFINZI, hypothyroidism occurred in 11% of patients, while hyperthyroidism occurred in 7% of patients. Thyroiditis occurred in 0.9% of patients, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) thyroiditis. Hypothyroidism was preceded by thyroiditis or hyperthyroidism in 25% of patients. Adrenal insufficiency—Administer corticosteroids as clinically indicated and withhold IMFINZI until clinically stable for Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency. In clinical studies enrolling 1889 patients with various cancers who received IMFINZI, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.7% of patients, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adrenal insufficiency. Type 1 diabetes mellitus—Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. Withhold IMFINZI for Grades 2–4 type 1 diabetes mellitus, until clinically stable. In clinical studies enrolling 1889 patients with various cancers who received IMFINZI, type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in <0.1% of patients. Hypophysitis—Administer corticosteroids and hormone replacement as clinically indicated and withhold IMFINZI until clinically stable for Grade 2 or higher hypophysitis. Hypopituitarism leading to adrenal insufficiency and diabetes insipidus occurred in <0.1% of 1889 patients with various cancers who received IMFINZI. Immune-Mediated Nephritis IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated nephritis, defined as evidence of renal dysfunction requiring use of corticosteroids. Fatal cases have occurred. Monitor patients for abnormal renal function tests prior to and periodically during treatment with IMFINZI. Administer corticosteroids as clinically indicated. Withhold IMFINZI for creatinine greater than 1.5 to 3 times the ULN; permanently discontinue IMFINZI and administer corticosteroids in patients with creatinine greater than 3 times the ULN. In clinical studies enrolling 1889 patients with various cancers who received IMFINZI, nephritis (reported as any of the following: increased creatinine or urea, acute kidney injury, renal failure, decreased glomerular filtration rate, tubulointerstitial nephritis, decreased creatinine clearance, glomerulonephritis, and nephritis) occurred in 6.3% of the patients including Grade 3 (1.1%), Grade 4 (0.2%), and Grade 5 (0.1%) nephritis. IMFINZI was discontinued in 0.3% of the 1889 patients. Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Reactions IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated rash. Stevens Johnson Syndrome (SJS)/toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN) has occurred with other products in this class. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 rash or dermatitis lasting for more than 1 week or for Grade 3 or 4 rash or dermatitis. Withhold IMFINZI for Grade 2 rash or dermatitis lasting longer than 1 week or Grade 3 rash or dermatitis; permanently discontinue IMFINZI in patients with Grade 4 rash or dermatitis. In clinical studies enrolling 1889 patients with various cancers who received IMFINZI, 26% of patients developed rash or dermatitis and 0.4% of the patients developed vitiligo. Rash or dermatitis led to discontinuation of IMFINZI in 0.1% of the 1889 patients. Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions IMFINZI can cause severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may involve any organ system. While immune-mediated reactions usually manifest during treatment with IMFINZI, immune-mediated adverse reactions can also manifest after discontinuation of IMFINZI. For suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, exclude other causes and initiate corticosteroids as clinically indicated. Withhold IMFINZI for Grade 3 immune-mediated adverse reactions, unless clinical judgment indicates discontinuation; permanently discontinue IMFINZI for Grade 4 adverse reactions. The following clinically significant, immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of less than 1% each in 1889 patients who received IMFINZI: aseptic meningitis, hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, myocarditis, myositis, and ocular inflammatory toxicity, including uveitis and keratitis. Additional clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions have been seen with other products in this class (see Warnings and Precautions Section 5.7 of IMFINZI full Prescribing Information). Infection IMFINZI can cause serious infections, including fatal cases. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection and treat as clinically indicated. Withhold IMFINZI for Grade 3 or 4 infection, until clinically stable. In clinical studies enrolling 1889 patients with various cancers who received IMFINZI, infections occurred in 43% of patients, including Grade 3 (8%), Grade 4 (1.9%), and Grade 5 (1.0%). The overall incidence of infections in IMFINZI-treated patients in the PACIFIC study (56%) was higher compared to patients in other clinical studies (38%) in which radiation therapy was generally not administered immediately prior to initiation of IMFINZI. In patients with UC in Study 1108 (n=182), the most common Grade 3 or higher infection was urinary tract infections, which occurred in 4% of patients. In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study, the most common Grade 3 or higher infection was pneumonia, which occurred in 5% of patients. Infusion-Related Reactions IMFINZI can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of an infusion-related reaction. Interrupt or slow the rate of infusion for Grades 1–2 infusion-related reactions; permanently discontinue for Grades 3–4 infusion-related reactions. In clinical studies enrolling 1889 patients with various cancers who received IMFINZI, infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.2% of patients, including Grade 3 (0.3%). Embryo-Fetal Toxicity Based on its mechanism of action and data from animal studies, IMFINZI can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. There are no data on the use of IMFINZI in pregnant women. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus and advise women of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 3 months after the last dose of IMFINZI. Lactation There is no information regarding the presence of IMFINZI in human milk; however, because of the potential for adverse reactions in breastfed infants from IMFINZI, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for at least 3 months after the last dose. Most Common Adverse Reactions In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study (n=265), the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were nausea, fatigue/asthenia, and alopecia. The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reaction (≥3%) was fatigue/asthenia (3.4%)

In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study (n=265), IMFINZI was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 7% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 31% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 1% of patients were febrile neutropenia (4.5%), pneumonia (2.3%), anemia (1.9%), pancytopenia (1.5%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COPD (1.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4.9% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy The safety and effectiveness of IMFINZI have not been established in pediatric patients. Indications IMFINZI, in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). Please see complete Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide. NOTES TO EDITORS About CASPIAN CASPIAN is a randomized, open-label, multi-center, global, Phase III trial in the 1st-line treatment of 805 patients with ES-SCLC. The trial compared IMFINZI in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin chemotherapy, or IMFINZI and chemotherapy with the addition of a second immunotherapy, tremelimumab, versus chemotherapy alone. In the experimental arms, patients were treated with up to four cycles of chemotherapy. In comparison, the control arm allowed up to six cycles of chemotherapy and optional prophylactic cranial irradiation. The trial is being conducted in more than 200 centers across 23 countries, including the US, in Europe, South America, Asia and the Middle East. The primary endpoint is OS in each of the experimental arms. About Small Cell Lung Cancer Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women and accounts for about one-quarter of all cancer deaths in the United States: more than breast, prostate and colorectal cancers combined.1 Lung cancer is broadly split into non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and SCLC, with about 15% classified as SCLC.2 SCLC is a highly aggressive, fast-growing form of lung cancer that typically recurs and progresses rapidly despite initial response to chemotherapy.3,4 About two thirds of SCLC patients are diagnosed with ES-SCLC, in which the cancer has spread widely through the lung or to other parts of the body.5 Prognosis is particularly poor, as only 6% of all SCLC patients will be alive five years after diagnosis.6 About IMFINZI® (durvalumab) IMFINZI is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to PD-L1 and blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 and CD80, countering the tumor’s immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses. IMFINZI is approved in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III NSCLC after chemoradiation therapy in the US, Japan, China, across the EU and in many other countries, based on the Phase III PACIFIC trial. IMFINZI is approved for the 1st-line treatment of ES-SCLC in combination with SoC chemotherapy in the US and Singapore. IMFINZI is also approved for previously treated patients with advanced bladder cancer in the US and a small number of other countries. As part of a broad development program, IMFINZI is also being tested as a monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 monoclonal antibody and potential new medicine, as a treatment for patients with NSCLC, SCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck cancer, liver cancer, biliary tract cancer, cervical cancer and other solid tumors. About tremelimumab Tremelimumab is a human monoclonal antibody and potential new medicine that targets the activity of cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4). Tremelimumab blocks the activity of CTLA-4, contributing to T cell activation and boosting the immune response to cancer. Tremelimumab is being tested in a clinical trial program in combination with IMFINZI in NSCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck cancer and liver cancer cancers. About AstraZeneca Support Programs AstraZeneca strives to ensure that appropriate patients and their oncologists have access to IMFINZI and relevant support resources. These include educational resources, an Oncology Nurse Educator program and affordability and reimbursement programs, such as Access 360™. Additionally, AstraZeneca has launched Lighthouse, a program that provides support to patients during any immune-mediated adverse events they may encounter during treatment, through medically trained Lighthouse Advocates. The program aims to make patients’ treatment experience as comfortable as possible. Find out more about Lighthouse at LighthouseProgram.com or call 1-855-LHOUSE1(1-855-546-8731). About AstraZeneca in lung cancer AstraZeneca has a comprehensive portfolio of approved and potential new medicines in late-stage development for the treatment of different forms of lung cancer spanning different histologies, several stages of disease, lines of therapy and modes of action. We aim to address the unmet needs of patients with EGFR-mutated tumors as a genetic driver of disease, which occur in 10-15% of NSCLC patients in the US and EU and 30-40% of NSCLC patients in Asia, with the approved medicine osimertinib, and ongoing Phase III trials ADAURA, LAURA, and FLAURA2.7,8 We are also committed to addressing tumor mechanisms of resistance through the ongoing Phase II trials SAVANNAH and ORCHARD which test osimertinib in combination with savolitinib, a selective inhibitor of c-MET receptor tyrosine kinase, along with other potential new medicines. Trastuzumab deruxtecan, a HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate is in development for metastatic non-squamous HER2-overexpressing or HER2-mutated NSCLC including trials in combination with other anticancer treatments. Our extensive Immuno-Oncology development program focuses on lung cancer patients without a targetable genetic mutation which represents up to three-quarters of all patients with lung cancer.9 IMFINZI, an anti-PDL1 antibody, is in development for patients with advanced disease (Phase III trials POSEIDON and PEARL) and for patients in earlier stages of disease including potentially-curative settings (Phase III trials MERMAID-1, AEGEAN, ADJUVANT BR.31, PACIFIC-2, PACIFIC-4, PACIFIC-5, and ADRIATIC) both as monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab and/or chemotherapy. IMFINZI is also in development in the Phase II combination trials NeoCOAST, COAST and HUDSON in combination with potential new medicines from the early-stage pipeline including trastuzumab deruxtecan. About AstraZeneca’s approach to Immuno-Oncology (IO) Immuno-oncology (IO) is a therapeutic approach designed to stimulate the body’s immune system to attack tumors. Our IO portfolio is anchored by immunotherapies that have been designed to overcome anti-tumor immune suppression. We are invested in using IO approaches that deliver long-term survival for new groups of patients across tumor types. We are pursuing a comprehensive clinical-trial program that includes IMFINZI as a monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab in multiple tumor types, stages of disease, and lines of therapy, and where relevant using the PD-L1 biomarker as a decision-making tool to define the best potential treatment path for a patient. In addition, the ability to combine the IO portfolio with radiation, chemotherapy, small targeted molecules from across AstraZeneca’s Oncology pipeline, and from research partners, may provide new treatment options across a broad range of tumors. About AstraZeneca in Oncology AstraZeneca has a deep-rooted heritage in oncology and offers a quickly growing portfolio of new medicines that has the potential to transform patients' lives and the Company's future. With six new medicines launched between 2014 and 2020, and a broad pipeline of small molecules and biologics in development, we are committed to advancing oncology as a key growth driver for AstraZeneca focused on lung, ovarian, breast and blood cancers. In addition to AstraZeneca's main capabilities, we are actively pursuing innovative partnerships and investments that accelerate the delivery of our strategy, as illustrated by the investment in Acerta Pharma in hematology. By harnessing the power of four scientific platforms – Immuno-Oncology, Tumor Drivers and Resistance, DNA Damage Response and Antibody Drug Conjugates – and by championing the development of personalized combinations, AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer treatment and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death. About AstraZeneca AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS. References American Cancer Society. Key Statistics for Lung Cancer. Available at https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/about/key-statistics.html. Accessed May 2020. American Cancer Society. What is Lung Cancer?. Available at https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/about/what-is.html. Accessed May 2020. NIH Medline Plus. Lung Cancer-Small Cell. Available at https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/000122.htm. Accessed May 2020. Oronsky B, et al. What's New in SCLC? A Review. Neoplasia. 2017;19(10):842–847. ASCO Cancer.net. Lung Cancer – Stages. Available at https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/lung-cancer-small-cell/stages. Accessed May 2020. ASCO Cancer.net. Lung Cancer – Small Cell: Statistics. Available at https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/lung-cancer-small-cell/statistics. Accessed May 2020. Keedy VL, et al. American Society of Clinical Oncology Provisional Clinical Opinion: Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Mutation Testing for Patients with Advanced Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Considering First-Line EGFR Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Therapy. J Clin Oncol. 2011:29;2121-27. Ellison G, et al. EGFR Mutation Testing in Lung Cancer: A Review of Available Methods and Their Use for Analysis of Tumour Tissue and Cytology Samples. J Clin Pathol. 2013:66;79-89. Pakkala, S, et al. Personalized Therapy for Lung Cancer: Striking a Moving Target. JCI Insight. 2018;3(15):e120858. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005125/en/

