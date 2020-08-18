AstraZeneca : Imfinzi Granted FDA Priority Review for Fixed-Dose Use

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

AstraZeneca PLC said Tuesday that its Imfinzi product has been granted priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a new four-week, fixed-dose regimen for treating non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, and bladder cancer.

The FTSE 100 drug maker said that, if approved, Imfinzi could be administered every four weeks at a fixed dose of 1,500 milligrams in both stage III NSCLC after chemoradiation therapy, and previously treated advanced bladder cancer. This compares with the approved weight-based dosing of 10 milligrams per kilogram every two weeks.

"The new less-frequent dosing option for non-small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer will simplify and improve treatment by enabling continuity of care while minimizing the risk of exposure to infection in the healthcare setting. This takes on particular urgency during the current pandemic, as doctors care for patients at high risk of Covid-19 complications," AstraZeneca's Executive Vice President for the oncology business unit said.

