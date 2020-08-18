Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : Imfinzi Granted FDA Priority Review for Fixed-Dose Use

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 02:52am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

AstraZeneca PLC said Tuesday that its Imfinzi product has been granted priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a new four-week, fixed-dose regimen for treating non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, and bladder cancer.

The FTSE 100 drug maker said that, if approved, Imfinzi could be administered every four weeks at a fixed dose of 1,500 milligrams in both stage III NSCLC after chemoradiation therapy, and previously treated advanced bladder cancer. This compares with the approved weight-based dosing of 10 milligrams per kilogram every two weeks.

"The new less-frequent dosing option for non-small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer will simplify and improve treatment by enabling continuity of care while minimizing the risk of exposure to infection in the healthcare setting. This takes on particular urgency during the current pandemic, as doctors care for patients at high risk of Covid-19 complications," AstraZeneca's Executive Vice President for the oncology business unit said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:52aASTRAZENECA : Imfinzi Granted FDA Priority Review for Fixed-Dose Use
DJ
02:33aAustralian shares end higher as RBA minutes, lower virus cases lift mood
RE
02:08aASTRAZENECA : Imfinzi granted FDA Priority Review for less-frequent, fixed-dose ..
PU
08/17Australia shares up on fewer new virus cases, NZ rises to 6-month high
RE
08/17Novavax begins mid-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa
RE
08/17Novavax begins mid-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa
RE
08/15Mexico needs 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses; shots could start in April
RE
08/14Argentine firm behind AstraZeneca COVID vaccine Latam production sees April/M..
RE
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/14McKesson Tapped to Distribute Coronavirus Vaccines in U.S.
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 712 M - -
Net income 2020 3 067 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,6x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 148 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
EV / Sales 2021 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 113,90 $
Last Close Price 112,43 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC12.78%147 451
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.14%390 290
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.05%292 115
PFIZER, INC.-2.12%211 495
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.81%211 141
NOVARTIS AG-15.94%187 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group