ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : Says Cancer Drug Lynparza Shows Overall Survival in Prostate Cancer

04/24/2020 | 02:36am EDT

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

AstraZeneca PLC said Friday that its cancer drug Lynparza showed an overall survival in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer during a Phase 3 PROfound trial.

The pharmaceutical giant said the drug showed significant clinical benefit across key endpoints in PROfound testing, including overall survival for male patients with breast cancer genes or ATM mutations, and that the drug's safety and tolerability profile was generally compatible with previous trials.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

