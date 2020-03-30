AstraZeneca : Stops Farxiga Trials Early Due to Overwhelming Efficacy

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

AstraZeneca PLC said Monday that trials for its diabetes drug Farxiga in patients with chronic kidney disease were stopped early based on its determination of overwhelming efficacy.

The FTSE 100-listed pharmaceutical company said the decision was made following a routine assessment of efficacy and safety which showed Farxiga's benefits earlier than originally anticipated. The company said it will now initiate closure of the trial.

"Chronic kidney disease patients have limited treatment options, particularly those without type-2 diabetes. We are very pleased the Data Monitoring Committee concluded that patients experienced overwhelming benefit," the company said.

