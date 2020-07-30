Log in
AstraZeneca : Tagrisso Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in U.S.

07/30/2020 | 03:16am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that its Tagrisso drug has been granted breakthrough therapy designation in the U.S. for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

The designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeks to accelerate development and regulatory review of potential new medicines to address a significant unmet medical need, the British pharmaceutical giant said.

The decision was based on positive results from a phase 3 trial, where Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by around 80%, AstraZeneca said.

The designation covers the adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer after complete tumor resection with curative intent, AstraZeneca said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

