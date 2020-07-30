AstraZeneca : Tagrisso Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in U.S.

By Adria Calatayud

AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that its Tagrisso drug has been granted breakthrough therapy designation in the U.S. for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

The designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeks to accelerate development and regulatory review of potential new medicines to address a significant unmet medical need, the British pharmaceutical giant said.

The decision was based on positive results from a phase 3 trial, where Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by around 80%, AstraZeneca said.

The designation covers the adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer after complete tumor resection with curative intent, AstraZeneca said.

