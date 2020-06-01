AstraZeneca : Tagrisso and immuno-oncology

Meet AZN management: ASCO 2020

Virtual breakout 1: Tagrisso and immuno-oncology

Dave Fredrickson, Cristian Massacesi

IR moderator: Craig Marks

1 June 2020

Forward-looking statements disclaimer

In order, among other things, to utilise the 'safe harbour' provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, AstraZeneca (hereafter 'the Group') provides the following cautionary statement: this document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the operations, performance and financial condition of the Group, including, among other things, statements about expected revenues, margins, earnings per share or other financial or other measures. Although the Group believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve risks and uncertainties and may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those predicted. The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this document and the Group undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. The Group identifies the forward-looking statements by using the words 'anticipates', 'believes', 'expects', 'intends' and similar expressions in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, certain of which are beyond the Group's control, include, among other things: the risk of failure or delay in delivery of pipeline or launch of new medicines; the risk of failure to meet regulatory or ethical requirements for medicine development or approval; the risk of failure to obtain, defend and enforce effective intellectual property (IP) protection and IP challenges by third parties; the impact of competitive pressures including expiry or loss of IP rights, and generic competition; the impact of price controls and reductions; the impact of economic, regulatory and political pressures; the impact of uncertainty and volatility in relation to the UK's exit from the EU; the risk of failures or delays in the quality or execution of the Group's commercial strategies; the risk of failure to maintain supply of compliant, quality medicines; the risk of illegal trade in the Group's medicines; the impact of reliance on third-party goods and services; the risk of failure in information technology, data protection or cybercrime; the risk of failure of critical processes; any expected gains from productivity initiatives are uncertain; the risk of failure to attract, develop, engage and retain a diverse, talented and capable workforce; the risk of failure to adhere to applicable laws, rules and regulations; the risk of the safety and efficacy of marketed medicines being questioned; the risk of adverse outcome of litigation and/or governmental investigations; the risk of failure to adhere to increasingly stringent anti-bribery and anti-corruption legislation; the risk of failure to achieve strategic plans or meet targets or expectations; the risk of failure in financial control or the occurrence of fraud; the risk of unexpected deterioration in the Group's financial position; and the impact that the COVID-19 global pandemic may have or continue to have on these risks, on the Group's ability to continue to mitigate these risks, and on the Group's operations, financial results or financial condition. Nothing in this document, or any related presentation/webcast, should be construed as a profit forecast.

Tagrisso: standard of care in EGFRm

Delivering further improvements in patient outcomes

20 countries

1L reimbursed (approved in 81)

46 countries

2L reimbursed (approved in 88)

•Standard of care, Stage IV NSCLC - EGFRm (1L) - T790M (2L)

•Exclusivity into the 2030s

•Reimbursement expanding in 1L, including potential for NRDL1inclusion in H2 2020; growth in the metastatic setting weighted outside the US

•Lifecycle management in early disease, treating resistant/emerging populations with combinations

Tagrisso

The first TKI1in early disease; opportunities across mono and combo

ADAURA at ASCO 2020 Unprecedented disease-free survival ~80% reduction in risk of disease recurrence

Source: ASCO 2020, abstract LBA5. Stage IB to IIIA; disease-free survival (DFS) by investigator assessment.

Lifecycle management in EGFR disease Early Metastatic MoveTagrissoto curative setting Extend survival with use of 'best EGFR-TKI first' AddressTagrissoresistance with novel combinations Early disease 1L 2L+ Adjuvant ADAURA✓ Unblinded early 1st/2nd gen TKIs T790M+✓ T790M- AURA3 CTx2, IO NeoadjuvantNew NeoADAURA FLAURA✓ Non-T790M driven resistance CTx, IO 2021+Unresectable LAURA FLAURA2 Post-1LTagrissocombinations 2021+ Tagrisso+ CTx 2021+ ORCHARD2021+SAVANNAH2021+ Moving beyond Stage IV and monotherapy

Source: AstraZeneca data on file.

Covering a high number of lung cancers

NSCLC patient numbers per year

(thousands, all-comers)

845

240 220 Active disease, Stage IB- Active disease, Stage III, IIIA, resectable locally advanced, unresectable

Stage IV, 1st line

Increasingly strong lung franchise

IO:Imfinzi

Unique position in lung cancer

Stage III, unresectable NSCLC $m 500 27 countries reimbursed (approved in 62) 400 300 200 100 0 Scope to extend reimbursement

USEuropeEstablished RoWEmerging marketsProduct sales at actual exchange rates.

Extensive-stage SCLC Final OS1analysis •Differentiated clinical profile

•Physicians' choice of CTx

•Long-term survival (22% of patients alive at two years) with durable responses (>10% still on treatment) 1.0 0.8 0.6 52.8% 0.4 32.0% 39.3%0.2 22.2% 24.8% 14.4% 00 3 6 9 12 15 18 21 24 Time from randomization (months) 27 30 33 36 No. at risk D+EP268 EP269 244243 214212 177156 140104 10982 8564 6648 4124 218 80

2 0

0 0 Milestone in the treatment of ES-SCLC

Major lung cancer news flow PACIFICPACIFIC-2 H2 2020 PACIFIC-4 PACIFIC-5 2021+ 2021+ Early AEGEANBR.31 2021+ 2021 MERMAID-1 New ADRIATIC 2021+ 2021+ CASPIAN PEARL 2021+ Metastatic (✓) POSEIDON Further potential within lung cancer

NSCLCSCLC

