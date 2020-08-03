AstraZeneca : Top Indian ministers in hospital as virus cases breach 50,000 for fifth day

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's interior minister and
the chiefs of two big states have been hospitalized with
COVID-19 as the country's daily cases topped 50,000 for a fifth
straight day on Monday.
The country reported 52,972 new confirmed infections in the
past 24 hours, taking the total to 1.8 million - the third
highest in the world after the United States and Brazil - data
from India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on
Monday.
With 771 new deaths, the COVID-19 disease has now killed
38,135 people in India, including that of a minister on Sunday
in the most-populous state of Uttar Pradesh.
On Sunday, federal interior minister Amit Shah, one of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's closest aides, as well as the chief
minister of the southern state of Karnataka, were hospitalised.
The chief of the central state of Madhya Pradesh is also
recovering in hospital.
It was not immediately clear whether Shah's cabinet
colleagues, including the finance minister, had isolated
themselves.
As infections continue to surge in the country, having
registered a record of 57,118 on Saturday, India has also
stepped up efforts to test more people and search for a vaccine.
The health ministry said on Twitter that the country's drugs
authorities had allowed Serum Institute of India, the world's
largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, to conduct clinical
trials of a vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and
AstraZeneca Plc.
