AstraZeneca : U.S. to make coronavirus strain for possible human challenge trials

CHICAGO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. government scientists have
begun efforts to manufacture a strain of the novel coronavirus
that could be used in human challenge trials of vaccines, a
controversial type of study in which healthy volunteers would be
vaccinated and then intentionally infected with the virus,
Reuters has learned.
The work is preliminary and such trials would not replace
large-scale, Phase 3 trials such as those now under way in the
United States testing experimental COVID-19 vaccines from
Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc, according to a
statement emailed to Reuters by the National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National
Institutes of Health.
U.S. officials organizing the fight against the pandemic
have been under pressure from advocacy groups such as 1 Day
Sooner and others that see challenge trials as a way to speed up
tests of a COVID-19 vaccine. Most vaccine trials rely on
inadvertent infection, which can take time to occur.
Some drugmakers, including AstraZeneca and Johnson &
Johnson, have said they would consider human challenge
trials to test COVID-19 vaccines if needed.
"Should there be a need for human challenge studies to fully
assess candidate vaccines or therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2, NIAID
has begun investigations of the technical and ethical
considerations of conducting human challenge studies," the
agency statement said.
That includes efforts to manufacture a suitable SARS-CoV-2
strain, draft a clinical protocol and identify resources that
would be required to conduct such studies.
Small challenge studies would be done in small isolation
units to control the virus. Larger challenge studies involving
100 people or so would have to be done in multiple locations,
adding months of preparations to coordinate the studies.
Such trials are typically done when a virus is not widely
circulating, which is not the case with COVID-19. Many
scientists consider human challenge trials of the novel
coronavirus unethical because there are no "rescue therapies"
for those who fall ill.
Earlier this week, Johan Van Hoof, global vaccines chief for
J&J, said in an interview with Reuters that the preparations for
such trials are under way across the world, and the company is
following those preparations.
Van Hoof said such trials would offer a testing option in
case the virus stops circulating widely, but the company would
only move forward with such trials if the ethical issues are
resolved and an effective treatment is available.
Dr. Anna Durbin, a vaccine researcher at the Johns Hopkins
Bloomberg School of Public Health, who has run a dozen challenge
studies, estimates it could take nine to 12 months to set up a
human challenge trial, and another six months to coordinate
testing across multiple testing sites.
NIAID said it is continuing to prioritize field trials to
evaluate SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates, but it opened the
possibility to challenge trials for future generations of
vaccines or treatments.
Dr. Dan Barouch, a vaccine researcher at Harvard's Beth
Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, who helped design and
conduct animal studies on J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, said he is not
aware of any manufacturers planning human challenge studies.
"In the setting of a pandemic that is raging, you don't need
it. You just do a trial and get a real result," he said.
Moreover, vaccine trials would have to be done in healthy
young people, said University of Maryland School of Medicine's
Dr. Kathleen Neuzil, co-leader of the Coronavirus Vaccine
Prevention Network, which was formed by NIAID and is testing
COVID-19 vaccines.
"A 20-year-old in a challenge study isn't really going to
give us the answer of will this vaccine keep an older person,
someone with chronic kidney disease, from ending up in the
hospital," she said.
