Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : and Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute initiate Phase III DARE-19 trial with Farxiga in COVID-19 patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 02:08am EDT

AstraZeneca and Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute have initiated a randomised, global Phase III trial to assess the potential of Farxiga (dapagliflozin) as a treatment in patients hospitalised with COVID-19 who are at risk of developing serious complications, such as organ failure.

The goal of the trial, called DARE-19, is to assess whether Farxiga, a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, can reduce the risk of disease progression, clinical complications, and death due to COVID-19 in patients who also have cardiovascular (CV), metabolic or kidney risk factors.

Cardiac, renal and metabolic comorbidities have been associated with poor outcomes and death in COVID-19 patients. The trial design is supported by extensive data on the protective effect of Farxiga in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), chronic kidney disease (CKD)or type 2 diabetes (T2D).1-5

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: 'AstraZeneca is committed to finding new solutions to fight COVID-19 by investigating the application of our new and existing medicines. With the Phase III DARE-19 trial, we aim to test whether Farxiga can prevent serious complications such as organ failure in those patients with pre-existing health conditions, a critical goal when treating COVID-19.'

Mikhail N. Kosiborod, M.D., cardiologist at Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute, Vice President of Research at Saint Luke's Health System, and principal investigator of DARE-19 said: 'Dapagliflozinhas demonstrated cardio and renal protective benefits and improved outcomes in high-risk patients with type-2 diabetes, heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, and chronic kidney disease. Patients with COVID-19 and underlying cardiometabolic disease appear to be at the highest risk of morbid complications. Through DARE-19, we hope to decrease the severity of illness, and prevent cardiovascular, respiratory and kidney decompensation, which are common in patients with COVID-19.'

The DARE-19 trial is open for enrolment in the US and other European countries with a high COVID-19 burden and aims to recruit approximately 900 patients.

DARE-19

DARE-19 is an international, parallel-group, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, investigator-sponsored Phase III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Farxiga in addition to background local standard of care therapy, on the risk of all-cause death or disease progression and complications in adults who are hospitalised with COVID-19 at the time of trial enrolment. Patients enrolled in DARE-19 also have a medical history of hypertension (HTN), atherosclerotic CV disease, heart failure with reduced or preserved ejection fraction, T2D or CKD Stage III to IV. The primary efficacy outcome of the trial is time to first occurrence of death from any cause or new/worsened organ dysfunction through 30 days of follow-up.

Some of the patients at highest risk of COVID-19 complications appear to be those with cardiometabolic disease. 6,7,8 CV complications, including acute myocardial injury and heart failure (HF) are common in COVID-19, and appear to be key drivers of poor outcomes and death especially in patients with pre-existing CV disease and/or CKD. 9,10

COVID-19 and AstraZeneca Research

AstraZeneca is rapidly mobilising its COVID-19 research efforts to focus on key areas: identifying novel coronavirus-neutralising antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus to prevent or treat disease progression; and investigating the application of our new and existing medicines to suppress the body's overactive immune response, or protect from serious complications, such as organ failure caused by COVID-19 disease.

Farxiga

Farxiga is a first-in-class, oral, once-daily SGLT2 inhibitor indicated in adults for the treatment of insufficiently controlled T2D as both monotherapy and as part of combination therapy as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control, with the additional benefits of weight loss and blood-pressure reduction. In the DECLARE CV outcomes trial in adults with T2D, Farxiga reduced the risk of the composite endpoint of hospitalisation for HF or CV death versus placebo, when added to standard of care.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, and Respiratory. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 06:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:08aASTRAZENECA : and Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute initiate Phase III DA..
PU
04/21ASTRAZENECA : Kepler Chevreux gives a Buy rating
MD
04/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ekes out gains amid oil plunge, earnings worrie..
RE
04/17ASTRAZENECA : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/16LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 as Britons brace for extende..
RE
04/15ASTRAZENECA : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
04/14UK stocks underperform Europe as virus woes persist
RE
04/14EUROPE : European shares rise on China trade data, easing coronavirus worries
RE
04/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Let the earnings season begin!
04/14ASTRAZENECA : Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 483 M
EBIT 2020 7 361 M
Net income 2020 2 866 M
Debt 2020 13 584 M
Yield 2020 2,81%
P/E ratio 2020 47,0x
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,49x
EV / Sales2021 4,86x
Capitalization 132 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 103,02  $
Last Close Price 100,36  $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC7.07%131 722
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.98%394 609
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.91%294 801
NOVARTIS-6.62%200 674
MERCK & CO., INC-13.62%198 371
PFIZER, INC.-9.09%197 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group