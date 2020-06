AstraZeneca Plc has approached rival drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc about a potential merger, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

AstraZeneca contacted Gilead last month and it did not provide terms of any transaction, the report added.

The two companies were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Jason Neely)