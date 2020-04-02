Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AstraZeneca : divestment of Movantik to RedHill Biopharma completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 02:06am EDT

AstraZeneca has completed the previously communicated agreement to sublicense its global rights to Movantik (naloxegol), excluding Europe, Canada and Israel, to RedHill Biopharma (RedHill).

AstraZeneca will continue to manufacture and supply Movantik to RedHill during a transition period. In 2015, AstraZeneca entered into a co-commercialisation agreement with Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. for Movantik in the US, which has now been transferred to RedHill.

Financial considerations

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca has received a payment of $52.5m from RedHill. The Company will also receive a further non-contingent payment of $15m in 2021. Income arising from the upfront payment, offset by a charge for derecognition of the associated intangible asset, and the future payment will be reported in AstraZeneca's financial statements within Other Operating Income & Expense. In 2019, Movantik generated sales of $96m in the US. The agreement will not impact the Company's financial guidance for 2020.

Movantik

Movantik (naloxegol) is a once-daily oral peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of OIC in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain. Movantik was licensed from Nektar Therapeutics in 2009. It was developed using Nektar's oral small-molecule polymer conjugate technology. In 2016, AstraZeneca divested the rights in Europe to ProStrakan Group (now KKI) and the rights in Canada and Israel to Knight Therapeutics.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, and Respiratory. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Disclaimer

AstraZeneca plc published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 06:05:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:06aASTRAZENECA : divestment of Movantik to RedHill Biopharma completed
PU
03/31ASTRAZENECA : Lokelma recommended for approval in EU for patients with hyperkala..
AQ
03/31ASTRAZENECA : Imfinzi approved in the US for extensive-stage small cell lung can..
AQ
03/31ASTRAZENECA : Brilinta reduced bleeding vs dual therapy in high-risk coronary pa..
AQ
03/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 turns around on AstraZeneca jump, weaker pound
RE
03/30ASTRAZENECA : Imfinzi approved in the US for extensive-stage small cell lung can..
AQ
03/30AstraZeneca's Imfinzi gets FDA nod to target small-cell lung cancer
RE
03/30ASTRAZENECA : BRILINTA reduced bleeding vs dual therapy in high-risk coronary pa..
BU
03/30ASTRAZENECA : FARXIGA Phase III DAPA-CKD Trial Will Be Stopped Early After Overw..
BU
03/30ASTRAZENECA : IMFINZI (durvalumab) Approved in the US for Extensive-Stage Small ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 721 M
EBIT 2020 7 425 M
Net income 2020 2 914 M
Debt 2020 12 768 M
Yield 2020 3,21%
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,80x
EV / Sales2021 4,27x
Capitalization 115 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 102,39  $
Last Close Price 87,92  $
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-6.64%117 896
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.10%345 705
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.02%277 060
MERCK & CO., INC-18.86%195 141
NOVARTIS-13.11%187 703
PFIZER, INC.-18.96%181 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group