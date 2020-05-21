AstraZeneca : to Begin Supply of Potential Covid-19 Vaccine in September

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that it will start delivering the University of Oxford's potential Covid-19 vaccine in September after closing a number of agreements.

The U.K. drug maker said that it has reached deals for at least 400 million doses and secured manufacturing capacity for one billion doses.

The group said that it will start supplying the vaccine in the U.K. in September, but it is also launching a broad and equitable distribution throughout the world at no profit during the pandemic.

In addition, AstraZeneca said that it has received $1 billion from the U.S. Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority for the development, production and delivery of the vaccine.

The company noted that the vaccine may not work, but added that it is committed to progressing the clinical program with speed and scaling up manufacturing.

