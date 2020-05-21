Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
AstraZeneca : to Begin Supply of Potential Covid-19 Vaccine in September

05/21/2020 | 02:37am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday that it will start delivering the University of Oxford's potential Covid-19 vaccine in September after closing a number of agreements.

The U.K. drug maker said that it has reached deals for at least 400 million doses and secured manufacturing capacity for one billion doses.

The group said that it will start supplying the vaccine in the U.K. in September, but it is also launching a broad and equitable distribution throughout the world at no profit during the pandemic.

In addition, AstraZeneca said that it has received $1 billion from the U.S. Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority for the development, production and delivery of the vaccine.

The company noted that the vaccine may not work, but added that it is committed to progressing the clinical program with speed and scaling up manufacturing.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 2.27% 8873 Delayed Quote.16.76%
EQUITABLE GROUP INC. 1.18% 56.74 Delayed Quote.-48.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 653 M
EBIT 2020 7 390 M
Net income 2020 3 006 M
Debt 2020 13 190 M
Yield 2020 2,60%
P/E ratio 2020 47,5x
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,84x
EV / Sales2021 5,16x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 109,00 $
Last Close Price 108,66 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC16.76%143 066
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.24%392 607
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.91%304 982
PFIZER, INC.-3.96%209 306
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.46%195 744
NOVARTIS AG-9.89%187 656
