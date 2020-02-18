Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Consumer groups, unions oppose fix for planned merger of AbbVie and Allergan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 02:56pm EST
The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration

A group of unions and consumer groups wrote to U.S. antitrust enforcers on Tuesday to oppose a proposed remedy that could lead to U.S. approval for AbbVie Inc's planned purchase of Allergan Plc.

In its letter to the Federal Trade Commission, which is reviewing the merger to ensure it is legal, the groups argued that a plan for the companies to divest Allergan's brazikumab, which is being developed to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, was inadequate to resolve antitrust concerns raised by the planned deal.

AbbVie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The groups argued that the proposed buyer, AstraZeneca, appeared to have little incentive to bring the drug to market and that rebates offered by AbbVie for its Skyrizi drug would slow brazikumab's success in the market since both drugs treat similar ailments.

"We are skeptical that the divestiture to AstraZeneca of Allergan?s brazikumab, a drug in development, can adequately address the anticompetitive effects of the merger," said the letter, which was signed by the American Federation of Teachers, Families USA, U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), American Federation of State, County, & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and 12 other groups.

The $63 billion deal, which is expected to close this quarter, was approved by the European Union in January.

The deal was initially announced in June as a way for AbbVie to win control over the lucrative wrinkle treatment Botox and buy time to seek new growth before its blockbuster arthritis treatment Humira loses U.S. patent protection. AbbVie Chief Executive Richard Gonzalez said at the time that the company was able to buy Allergan because of the cash that Humira generates.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA PLC
02:56pConsumer groups, unions oppose fix for planned merger of AbbVie and Allergan
RE
02/17ASTRAZENECA PLC : - Full-year and Q4 2019 results
AQ
02/14Health Care Flat Amid Mixed Earnings Season -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
02/14EUROPE : European shares settle below record highs
RE
02/14FTSE 100 ends week lower after week AstraZeneca, RBS results
RE
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook ready to pay more taxes, Amazon gets JEDI suspe..
02/14AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
RE
02/14AstraZeneca's CEO reaffirms 2021 targets
RE
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 977 M
EBIT 2020 7 380 M
Net income 2020 2 965 M
Debt 2020 13 046 M
Yield 2020 2,96%
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,24x
EV / Sales2021 4,70x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 106,47  $
Last Close Price 95,94  $
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marcus Wallenberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-3.02%125 973
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.92%395 123
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.47%297 327
NOVARTIS4.05%220 585
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.13%210 426
PFIZER-6.81%202 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group