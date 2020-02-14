Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FTSE 100 ends week lower after week AstraZeneca, RBS results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 12:30pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

UK blue-chip shares fell for a second day on Friday after AstraZeneca and RBS reported underwhelming results, while investors remained unsettled because of concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

The FTSE 100 index ended the Valentine's Day trading session 0.6% lower, down 0.8% for the week, while the midcap bourse rose 0.5% as it drew strength from the pound.

Global markets are expecting stimulus from central banks as new coronavirus showed no signs of peaking. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had last week warned that the economic impact from the outbreak could spill over globally.

The FTSE 100, with its larger exposure to commodity prices, has lagged its European counterpart, which has hovered at record high levels for most of the week, as investors shrugged off fears over the new virus.

London's main index has also been derailed as commodity prices take a hit from slower demand from China post the health crisis.

Among corporate news, AstraZeneca dropped over 4.3% as its quarterly earnings failed to match up to market expectations.

"Corporate updates triggered the declines in the pharma sector as well as the banking industry. Dealers are still worried about the health emergency in China as the situation isn't showing any signs of improving," CMC Markets analyst David Madden, said.

Royal Bank of Scotland fell 6.8%, ending the day at the bottom of the bluechip index, after its new top boss set out a new strategy that included cutting back the size of its loss-making investment bank and renaming the company NatWest.

"Every rose has its thorn; scratch beneath every RBS quarterly update and you'll find a sting or two," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson wrote in note.

Warehousing specialist Segro outperformed the index, rising 1.5% and hitting a fresh high after it reported a jump in full-year profit and increased its dividend.

Among smaller stocks, biotechnology company Novacyt jumped 29% after it said it would launch a certified test for the new coronavirus next week.

Mosman Oil and Gas tanked 36% after it announced capital raise and updated the markets on its corporate strategy, which included the sale of some of its projects.

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -4.27% 7300 Delayed Quote.0.25%
CMC MARKETS PLC 0.74% 164.4 Delayed Quote.11.32%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.57% 56.82 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED -36.00% 0.16 Delayed Quote.8.70%
NOVACYT 30.97% 1.218 Real-time Quote.450.30%
SEGRO PLC 1.48% 935 Delayed Quote.2.70%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC -6.82% 214.4 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
THORN GROUP LIMITED -2.44% 0.2 End-of-day quote.-2.38%
WTI 0.47% 51.7 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA
12:30pFTSE 100 ends week lower after week AstraZeneca, RBS results
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:25aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook ready to pay more taxes, Amazon gets JEDI suspe..
08:41aAstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
RE
08:41aAstraZeneca's CEO reaffirms 2021 targets
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:32aASTRAZENECA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:18aEUROPE : European shares steady as GDP numbers loom
RE
03:39aASTRAZENECA : Full-year and Q4 2019 results clinical trials appendix
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 975 M
EBIT 2020 7 470 M
Net income 2020 3 371 M
Debt 2020 12 519 M
Yield 2020 2,85%
P/E ratio 2020 39,1x
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,30x
EV / Sales2021 4,79x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 106,48  $
Last Close Price 99,48  $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marcus Wallenberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC0.25%130 650
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.89%395 018
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.79%299 153
NOVARTIS4.27%221 804
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.87%208 694
PFIZER-3.68%204 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group