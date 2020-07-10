Fauci says likely some degree of aerosol transmission of new coronavirus

(Adds comments on vaccine)
July 10 (Reuters) - The new coronavirus is likely spreading
through the air to some degree, the top U.S. infectious disease
official said on Friday, one day after the World Health
Organization urged further studies on the ways the virus is
transmitted.
"Still some question about aerosol but likely some degree of
aerosol," Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S. National Institute
of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said by video during a panel
session at a COVID-19 conference organized by the International
AIDS Society.
Fauci on Thursday had said it was a "reasonable assumption"
that airborne transmission was occurring even though there was
not a lot of solid evidence behind it. The WHO urged more
studies on the issue.
The number of cases in the United States has surged to more
than 3 million as states that quickly reopened bars and
restaurants have reported sharp increases.
Fauci said that to battle the global virus, there needed to
be multiple vaccine candidates. Vaccine makers are aiming to
have hundreds of millions of doses ready for early next year and
as many as 1 billion in some cases, he said.
"The companies that we are dealing with are already in
discussions to start gearing up to make hundreds of millions of
doses and a couple of the companies are promising that they
would have a billion doses within a year or so after," Fauci
said.
The United States has poured billions of dollars into
vaccine efforts at Johnson & Johnson, Moderna,
Novavax and AstraZeneca. J&J has said it is
aiming for 1 billion doses. Pfizer and BioNTech
are also pursuing a vaccine and have said they aim to
have 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Howard Goller)