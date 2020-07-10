Log in
ASTRAZENECA PLC

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fauci says likely some degree of aerosol transmission of new coronavirus

07/10/2020 | 11:48am EDT

(Adds comments on vaccine)

July 10 (Reuters) - The new coronavirus is likely spreading through the air to some degree, the top U.S. infectious disease official said on Friday, one day after the World Health Organization urged further studies on the ways the virus is transmitted.

"Still some question about aerosol but likely some degree of aerosol," Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said by video during a panel session at a COVID-19 conference organized by the International AIDS Society.

Fauci on Thursday had said it was a "reasonable assumption" that airborne transmission was occurring even though there was not a lot of solid evidence behind it. The WHO urged more studies on the issue.

The number of cases in the United States has surged to more than 3 million as states that quickly reopened bars and restaurants have reported sharp increases.

Fauci said that to battle the global virus, there needed to be multiple vaccine candidates. Vaccine makers are aiming to have hundreds of millions of doses ready for early next year and as many as 1 billion in some cases, he said.

"The companies that we are dealing with are already in discussions to start gearing up to make hundreds of millions of doses and a couple of the companies are promising that they would have a billion doses within a year or so after," Fauci said.

The United States has poured billions of dollars into vaccine efforts at Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax and AstraZeneca. J&J has said it is aiming for 1 billion doses. Pfizer and BioNTech are also pursuing a vaccine and have said they aim to have 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Howard Goller)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.14% 8505 Delayed Quote.11.48%
MODERNA, INC. -1.94% 63.865 Delayed Quote.232.16%
NOVAVAX, INC. 0.96% 96.94 Delayed Quote.2,319.60%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.76% 4090.15 End-of-day quote.-3.17%
PFIZER, INC. 0.88% 33.71 Delayed Quote.-14.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 795 M - -
Net income 2020 3 145 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,8x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 111,44 $
Last Close Price 106,88 $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC11.48%140 378
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.78%375 403
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.04%301 424
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.68%193 573
NOVARTIS AG-10.88%192 070
PFIZER, INC.-14.60%185 865
