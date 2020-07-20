Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First human trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 09:55am EDT

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday.

The vaccine, called AZD1222 and being developed by AstraZeneca and scientists at Britain's University of Oxford, did not prompt any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

"We hope this means the immune system will remember the virus, so that our vaccine will protect people for an extended period," study lead author Andrew Pollard of the University of Oxford said.

"However, we need more research before we can confirm the vaccine effectively protects against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection, and for how long any protection lasts," he said.

AstraZeneca's is among the leading vaccine candidates against a pandemic that has claimed more than 600,000 lives, alongside others in mid and late-stage trials.

These include shots being developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, another from state-owned Chinese firm Sinopharm, and one from the U.S. biotech firm Moderna.

AstraZeneca has signed agreements with governments around the world to supply the vaccine should it prove effective and gain regulatory approval. The company has said it will not seek to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic.

Researchers said the vaccine caused minor side effects more frequently than a control group, but some of these could be reduced by taking paracetamol, with no serious adverse events from the vaccine. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; additional reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Kate Kelland; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.95% 9144 Delayed Quote.20.77%
MODERNA, INC. -15.85% 81.14 Delayed Quote.384.92%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA PLC
09:55aFirst human trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promise
RE
09:51aASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222 showed robust immune responses in all par..
PU
09:47aAstraZeneca Says Covid-19 Vaccine Phase I/II Showed Immune Response
RE
09:27aPfizer-BioNTech potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in additional data
RE
08:49aS&P 500, Dow head lower as COVID-19 cases climb; eyes on stimulus
RE
08:03aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow head lower as COVID-19 cases climb; ey..
RE
07:58aFirst human trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promise
RE
05:03aASTRAZENECA : Brilinta significantly reduced the rate of the composite of stroke..
AQ
04:48aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil stocks drag FTSE lower; M&S hit by job cuts report
RE
04:33aOil stocks drag FTSE lower; M&S hit by job cuts report
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 777 M - -
Net income 2020 3 078 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 53,1x
Yield 2020 2,43%
Capitalization 152 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 112,07 $
Last Close Price 115,45 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC20.77%151 168
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.39%393 477
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.73%309 095
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.18%201 600
PFIZER, INC.-7.48%201 363
NOVARTIS AG-10.38%193 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group