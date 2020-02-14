Health Care Flat Amid Mixed Earnings Season -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies were more or less flat as earnings reports remained mixed.

AstraZeneca shares fell after the British drug maker posted a decline in quarterly earnings and warned that sales in China -- its fastest growing market -- could be hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

An $18 billion settlement offer from three major drug wholesalers aimed at resolving litigation over their alleged role in the opioid crisis appears to have fallen apart, after more than 20 state attorneys general rejected it in a letter sent to the companies' law firms this week, as reported earlier.

