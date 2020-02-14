Log in
Health Care Flat Amid Mixed Earnings Season -- Health Care Roundup

02/14/2020 | 05:05pm EST

Health-care companies were more or less flat as earnings reports remained mixed.

AstraZeneca shares fell after the British drug maker posted a decline in quarterly earnings and warned that sales in China -- its fastest growing market -- could be hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

An $18 billion settlement offer from three major drug wholesalers aimed at resolving litigation over their alleged role in the opioid crisis appears to have fallen apart, after more than 20 state attorneys general rejected it in a letter sent to the companies' law firms this week, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 777 M
EBIT 2020 7 480 M
Net income 2020 2 738 M
Debt 2020 12 519 M
Yield 2020 3,88%
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,04x
EV / Sales2021 3,62x
Capitalization 95 790 M
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 106,37  $
Last Close Price 73,00  $
Spread / Highest target 89,7%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marcus Wallenberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC0.25%130 650
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.89%395 018
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.79%299 153
NOVARTIS4.27%221 804
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.87%208 694
PFIZER-3.68%204 375
