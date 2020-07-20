Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/20 11:30:00 am
9299 GBX   +1.22%
03:13pEquity markets rebound on EU fund optimism; gold edges higher
RE
02:53pASTRAZENECA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:40pWRAPUP 1-Wave of coronavirus study results raise hope for vaccines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WRAPUP 1-Wave of coronavirus study results raise hope for vaccines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Early data from trials of three potential coronavirus vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight COVID-19 without serious side effects.

Whether any of these efforts will result in a safe and effective vaccine capable of protecting billions of people and ending the global pandemic is still far from clear. All will require much larger studies to prove they can prevent infection with the virus.

The vaccine being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca along with Oxford University, induced an immune response in all study participants who received two doses without any worrisome side effects.

A coronavirus vaccine under development by CanSino Biologics Inc and China's military research unit, likewise showed that it appears to be safe and induced an immune response in most of the 508 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 83 who got one dose of the vaccine, researchers reported.

Some 77% of study volunteers experienced fever, fatigue, headache or pain at the injection site not considered to be serious.

Both the AstraZeneca and CanSino vaccines use a harmless adenovirus to carry genetic material from the novel coronavirus into the body. Studies on both vaccines were published in the journal The Lancet.

"Overall, the results of both trials are broadly similar and promising," Naor Bar-Zeev and William Moss, two vaccine experts from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, wrote in a commentary in The Lancet.

However, the CanSino candidate again showed signs that people who had previously been exposed to the particular adenovirus in its vaccine had a reduced immune response.

Pre-existing immunity to the type of virus used to deliver the vaccine "is considered to be the biggest obstacle for the candidate ... COVID-19 vaccine to overcome," study authors wrote.

German biotech BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, meanwhile, released details from a small study in Germany of a different type of vaccine that uses ribonucleic acid (RNA) - a chemical messenger that contains instructions for making proteins.

When injected into people, the vaccine instructs cells to make proteins that mimic the outer surface of the coronavirus. The body recognizes these as a foreign invaders and mounts an immune response against the virus.

In the study of 60 healthy adults, which was not peer reviewed, the vaccine induced virus-neutralizing antibodies in those given two doses, a result that was in-line with a previous early-stage U.S. trial.

The burst of announcements followed publication last week of results of Moderna Inc's vaccine trial in the New England Journal of Medicine, showing similarly promising early results. Moderna's vaccine also uses a messenger RNA platform.

None of these leading contenders has shown side effects that could sideline their efforts, but there are still significant hurdles ahead.

All must prove they are safe and effective in trials involving thousands of healthy and high-risk individuals - including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes - that increase the risk of contracting severe cases of COVID-19.

DEATH TOLL MOUNTS AS PANDEMIC RAGES ON

More than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, and some countries including the United States, are reporting record new cases daily.

The vaccine developed by researches at Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca is one of 150 in development globally, but is considered the most advanced.

In its Phase I trial, the vaccine induced so-called neutralizing antibodies - the kind that stop the virus from infecting cells - in 91% of individuals a month after they got one dose, and in 100% of subjects who got a second dose. These levels were on par with the antibodies produced by people who had survived a COVID-19 infection - a key benchmark of potential success.

The trial results showed a stronger immune response in 10 people given an extra dose of the vaccine after 28 days, echoing a trial in pigs.

Oxford researcher Sarah Gilbert said the trial could not determine whether one or two doses would be needed to provide immunity.

The vaccine, known as AZD1222, also induced the body to make T cells - activating a second part of the immune system that experts increasingly believe will be important for a lasting immune response.

"Today's data increases our confidence that the vaccine will work and allows us to continue our plans to manufacture the vaccine at scale for broad and equitable access around the world,” Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca's research chief, said in a statement.

AstraZeneca has signed agreements with governments around the world to supply the vaccine should it gain regulatory approval. The company has said it will not seek to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic.

Open https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/yxmvjqywprz/index.html in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines and treatments in development.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; additional reporting by Alistair Smout, Pushkala Aripaka, Kate Kelland, Ankur Banerjee, Roxanne Liu and Nancy Lapid; editing by Peter Henderson and Bill Berkrot)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.45% 9320 Delayed Quote.20.77%
BIONTECH SE 3.64% 88.18 Delayed Quote.151.62%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. 2.17% 207.4 End-of-day quote.251.82%
MODERNA, INC. -11.76% 83.4399 Delayed Quote.384.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA PLC
03:13pEquity markets rebound on EU fund optimism; gold edges higher
RE
02:53pASTRAZENECA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:40pWRAPUP 1-Wave of coronavirus study results raise hope for vaccines
RE
02:32pCoronavirus Vaccine Data Raises Hope for Trio of Candidates
DJ
02:22pTech shares lead Wall Street higher as potential vaccines show promise
RE
02:21pTech shares lead Wall Street higher as potential vaccines show promise
RE
01:32pCanSino COVID-19 vaccine shows immune response in human trial
RE
01:23pOil steady as virus infections rise but hopes for vaccine lends support
RE
01:21pEquity markets rebound on EU fund optimism; gold edges higher
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 778 M - -
Net income 2020 3 078 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 53,1x
Yield 2020 2,43%
Capitalization 154 B 155 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 70 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 112,12 $
Last Close Price 115,45 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC20.77%151 168
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.39%393 477
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.73%309 095
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.18%201 600
PFIZER, INC.-7.48%201 363
NOVARTIS AG-10.38%193 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group