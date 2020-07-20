WRAPUP 1-Wave of coronavirus study results raise hope for vaccines

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Early data from trials of three
potential coronavirus vaccines released on Monday, including a
closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased
confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to
recognize and fight COVID-19 without serious side effects.
Whether any of these efforts will result in a safe and
effective vaccine capable of protecting billions of people and
ending the global pandemic is still far from clear. All will
require much larger studies to prove they can prevent infection
with the virus.
The vaccine being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca
along with Oxford University, induced an immune response
in all study participants who received two doses without any
worrisome side effects.
A coronavirus vaccine under development by CanSino
Biologics Inc and China's military research unit,
likewise showed that it appears to be safe and induced an immune
response in most of the 508 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 83 who
got one dose of the vaccine, researchers reported.
Some 77% of study volunteers experienced fever, fatigue,
headache or pain at the injection site not considered to be
serious.
Both the AstraZeneca and CanSino vaccines use a harmless
adenovirus to carry genetic material from the novel coronavirus
into the body. Studies on both vaccines were published in the
journal The Lancet.
"Overall, the results of both trials are broadly similar and
promising," Naor Bar-Zeev and William Moss, two vaccine experts
from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, wrote in a
commentary in The Lancet.
However, the CanSino candidate again showed signs that
people who had previously been exposed to the particular
adenovirus in its vaccine had a reduced immune response.
Pre-existing immunity to the type of virus used to deliver
the vaccine "is considered to be the biggest obstacle for the
candidate ... COVID-19 vaccine to overcome," study authors
wrote.
German biotech BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
Inc, meanwhile, released details from a small study in
Germany of a different type of vaccine that uses ribonucleic
acid (RNA) - a chemical messenger that contains instructions for
making proteins.
When injected into people, the vaccine instructs cells to
make proteins that mimic the outer surface of the coronavirus.
The body recognizes these as a foreign invaders and mounts an
immune response against the virus.
In the study of 60 healthy adults, which was not peer
reviewed, the vaccine induced virus-neutralizing antibodies in
those given two doses, a result that was in-line with a previous
early-stage U.S. trial.
The burst of announcements followed publication last week of
results of Moderna Inc's vaccine trial in the New
England Journal of Medicine, showing similarly promising early
results. Moderna's vaccine also uses a messenger RNA
platform.
None of these leading contenders has shown side effects that
could sideline their efforts, but there are still significant
hurdles ahead.
All must prove they are safe and effective in trials
involving thousands of healthy and high-risk individuals -
including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions
such as diabetes - that increase the risk of contracting severe
cases of COVID-19.
DEATH TOLL MOUNTS AS PANDEMIC RAGES ON
More than 600,000 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide,
and some countries including the United States, are reporting
record new cases daily.
The vaccine developed by researches at Oxford and licensed
to AstraZeneca is one of 150 in development globally, but is
considered the most advanced.
In its Phase I trial, the vaccine induced so-called
neutralizing antibodies - the kind that stop the virus from
infecting cells - in 91% of individuals a month after they got
one dose, and in 100% of subjects who got a second dose. These
levels were on par with the antibodies produced by people who
had survived a COVID-19 infection - a key benchmark of potential
success.
The trial results showed a stronger immune response in 10
people given an extra dose of the vaccine after 28 days, echoing
a trial in pigs.
Oxford researcher Sarah Gilbert said the trial could not
determine whether one or two doses would be needed to provide
immunity.
The vaccine, known as AZD1222, also induced the body to make
T cells - activating a second part of the immune system that
experts increasingly believe will be important for a lasting
immune response.
"Today's data increases our confidence that the vaccine will
work and allows us to continue our plans to manufacture the
vaccine at scale for broad and equitable access around the
world,” Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca's research chief, said in a
statement.
AstraZeneca has signed agreements with governments around
the world to supply the vaccine should it gain regulatory
approval. The company has said it will not seek to profit from
the vaccine during the pandemic.
