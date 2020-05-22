What's News : World-Wide

China signaled it will impose new national-security laws on Hong Kong, dealing a blow to the territory's autonomy as Beijing seeks to stamp out widespread pro-democracy protests that have challenged Xi.

Trump's arms-control negotiator is planning to meet with his Russian counterpart to discuss a new U.S. proposal for a far-reaching accord to limit all Russian, Chinese and U.S. nuclear warheads.

Lockdowns in parts of the U.S. eased further as confirmed coronavirus infections around the world topped five million.

The U.S. government agreed to hand Britain's AstraZeneca up to $1.2 billion to secure the supply of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The University of California's board of regents voted to stop using the SAT and ACT college admissions exams.

A divided Senate, in a vote along party lines, confirmed Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence.

A shooting at a naval air station in Texas that left a sailor injured and the gunman dead is terrorism-related, the FBI said.

Authorities in Georgia arrested the man who filmed a video of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery and charged him with murder.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty in connection with the college-admissions scandal.