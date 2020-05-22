Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN   GB0009895292

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/22 03:34:30 am
8862.5 GBp   -1.10%
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:07aASTRAZENECA : Enhertu granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US for gastric cancer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 02:48am EDT

China signaled it will impose new national-security laws on Hong Kong, dealing a blow to the territory's autonomy as Beijing seeks to stamp out widespread pro-democracy protests that have challenged Xi.

Trump's arms-control negotiator is planning to meet with his Russian counterpart to discuss a new U.S. proposal for a far-reaching accord to limit all Russian, Chinese and U.S. nuclear warheads.

Lockdowns in parts of the U.S. eased further as confirmed coronavirus infections around the world topped five million.

The U.S. government agreed to hand Britain's AstraZeneca up to $1.2 billion to secure the supply of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The University of California's board of regents voted to stop using the SAT and ACT college admissions exams.

A divided Senate, in a vote along party lines, confirmed Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence.

A shooting at a naval air station in Texas that left a sailor injured and the gunman dead is terrorism-related, the FBI said.

Authorities in Georgia arrested the man who filmed a video of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery and charged him with murder.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty in connection with the college-admissions scandal.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASTRAZENECA PLC
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:07aASTRAZENECA : Enhertu granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US for gastric canc..
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aASTRAZENECA : to start supplying potential coronavirus vaccine in Sept.
AQ
05/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/21Correction to the Drug Pricing Article
DJ
05/21Health Care Down On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 653 M
EBIT 2020 7 390 M
Net income 2020 3 006 M
Debt 2020 13 190 M
Yield 2020 2,58%
P/E ratio 2020 47,9x
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,89x
EV / Sales2021 5,20x
Capitalization 144 B
Chart ASTRAZENECA PLC
Duration : Period :
AstraZeneca PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRAZENECA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 109,00 $
Last Close Price 109,52 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC17.80%143 734
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.58%386 521
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.70%305 229
PFIZER, INC.-4.90%206 973
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.83%193 220
NOVARTIS AG-9.73%188 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group