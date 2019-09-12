Astro Malaysia Bhd : Shares Soar on Quarterly Results

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Shares of Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd. (6399.KU) climbed as much as 6.7% Friday morning after the pay-TV operator announced stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Shares of Astro, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, Malaysia's fourth-richest person according to Forbes, rose as high as 1.43 Malaysia ringgit ($0.34). Its current market capitalization is MYR7.35 billion.

The stock ranked as one of the top gainers on the local bourse in early trade Friday.

Earnings for the second quarter ended July 31 rose more than tenfold to MYR169.3 million, the company said Thursday in a filing.

A reduction in total costs in line with Astro's focus on operational efficiency led to stronger on-year earnings for the second quarter, MIDF Research said. MIDF raised its target price to MYR1.84 from MYR1.74 while maintaining a buy rating.

"We are optimistic on the outlook of Astro as it continues to show positive progress on its cost-management plan while pursuing profitability through its multitude of (TV and channel) platforms," MIDF said in a research note. "We believe the earnings momentum of the group to be primarily driven by its improving cost structure going forward."

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com