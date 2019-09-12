Log in
ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD

ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD

(ASTRO)
  Report  
News 
News

Astro Malaysia Bhd : Shares Soar on Quarterly Results

0
09/12/2019 | 10:29pm EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Shares of Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd. (6399.KU) climbed as much as 6.7% Friday morning after the pay-TV operator announced stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Shares of Astro, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, Malaysia's fourth-richest person according to Forbes, rose as high as 1.43 Malaysia ringgit ($0.34). Its current market capitalization is MYR7.35 billion.

The stock ranked as one of the top gainers on the local bourse in early trade Friday.

Earnings for the second quarter ended July 31 rose more than tenfold to MYR169.3 million, the company said Thursday in a filing.

A reduction in total costs in line with Astro's focus on operational efficiency led to stronger on-year earnings for the second quarter, MIDF Research said. MIDF raised its target price to MYR1.84 from MYR1.74 while maintaining a buy rating.

"We are optimistic on the outlook of Astro as it continues to show positive progress on its cost-management plan while pursuing profitability through its multitude of (TV and channel) platforms," MIDF said in a research note. "We believe the earnings momentum of the group to be primarily driven by its improving cost structure going forward."

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 5 219 M
EBIT 2020 1 116 M
Net income 2020 664 M
Debt 2020 2 715 M
Yield 2020 7,73%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
EV / Sales2021 1,76x
Capitalization 6 987 M
Chart ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD
Duration : Period :
Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1,71  MYR
Last Close Price 1,34  MYR
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Poh Hock Tan Chief Executive Officer
Zaki bin Azmi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Swee Lin Liew Group Chief Operating Officer
Shafiq Abdul Jabbar Chief Financial Officer
Aik Chong Phuah Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD1 685
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)16.03%7 405
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%7 109
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO-3.56%6 134
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%5 385
CHINA FILM CO LTD3.56%3 891
