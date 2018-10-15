Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Astronics Corporation    ATRO

ASTRONICS CORPORATION (ATRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/15 07:49:48 pm
32.81 USD   +2.28%
07:01pASTRONICS : AeroSat Announces FliteStream™ T-310
BU
10/12Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity with..
AQ
10/11ASTRONICS : Joins the Seamless Air Alliance
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Astronics : AeroSat Announces FliteStream™ T-310

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

High-Speed SATCOM Connectivity Solution for Business Aviation

Tail-mounted connectivity solution provides flexible combination of product performance, reliability and global network service options

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Astronics AeroSat, is introducing its next generation FliteStream™ T-310 SATCOM connectivity solution for business aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005661/en/

Astronics AeroSat is introducing its next generation of tail-mounted SATCOM antenna systems for use ...

Astronics AeroSat is introducing its next generation of tail-mounted SATCOM antenna systems for use on business aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

Astronics is offering the FliteStream T-310 solution to the business aircraft market in partnership with Satcom Direct (SD), the launch customer, as part of its SD Xperience end-to-end solution. The T-310 is fully qualified and approved to operate on the Intelsat FlexExec business aviation network. The FliteStream T-310 SATCOM connectivity solution includes the next generation iDirect CX780 modem, providing compatibility with both Ku-band wide beam and high throughput spot beam satellite (HTS) networks.

Matthew Harrah, President of Astronics AeroSat, said, “We have developed our tail- and fuselage-mounted antenna systems to provide maximum performance across the full range of Ku-band satellite technologies. By leveraging a flexible architecture that utilizes modem selection to define the network and link performance criteria, we provide the inflight connectivity market with a scalable solution to meet any airborne SATCOM needs. We are excited to continue and expand our direct relationships with Satcom Direct and Intelsat. Their respective selection and approval of our products for integration on their networks is validation of our technology and approach to the market.”

About the FliteStream T-Series SATCOM Connectivity Solution

Astronics AeroSat's FliteStream T-Series includes its patented Rexolite® Lens technology, which creates the most efficient, reliable and highest-performing SATCOM antenna system available. The FliteStream T-Series provides high-speed internet & IPTV in a single antenna.

Astronics AeroSat will showcase its SATCOM connectivity solutions at the National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition (NBAA) in Orlando, FL, from October 16 through November 18, 2018. For more information visit Astronics AeroSat in booth #214.

Astronics AeroSat keeps people connected no matter where they fly. For over a decade, Astronics AeroSat has provided fuselage- and tail-mounted SATCOM solutions for general aviation, business aviation, commercial transport, VVIP, and military aircraft around the world. Learn more at Astronics.com.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 manufacturing organizations rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Note to editors: The Astronics FliteStream T-Series system will be on display at NBAA, in Orlando FL, October 16-18, in the Astronics booth, #214. Please contact press@astronics.com to set up a media briefing.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTRONICS CORPORATION
07:01pASTRONICS : AeroSat Announces FliteStream™ T-310
BU
10/13ASTRONICS : Joins the Seamless Air Alliance
AQ
10/12Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within GTT Commu..
AQ
10/11ASTRONICS : Joins the Seamless Air Alliance
BU
10/11ASTRONICS CORPORATION : Spin off
FA
10/03ASTRONICS : Test Systems to Provide Major Test Program for Transportation Indust..
AQ
10/02ASTRONICS : Test Systems to Provide Major Test Program for Transportation Indust..
BU
09/26ASTRONICS : AES New Wireless Charging Module Adopted for Integration by Aircraft..
AQ
09/25ASTRONICS CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year..
AQ
09/25ASTRONICS : AES’ New Wireless Charging Module Adopted for Integration by A..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Astronics Announces class B stock distribution 
09/06Astronics (ATRO) Presents At Dougherty & Company 2018 Institutional Investor .. 
09/04Astronics details agreement with HAECO 
08/08Astronics (ATRO) Presents At Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference .. 
08/03Astronics Corporation (ATRO) CEO Pete Gundermann on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 800 M
EBIT 2018 72,0 M
Net income 2018 49,0 M
Debt 2018 253 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,38
P/E ratio 2019 14,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 906 M
Chart ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Astronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 44,1 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter J. Gundermann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin T. Keane Chairman
David Charles Burney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP-Finance
Robert T. Brady Independent Director
John B. Drenning Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRONICS CORPORATION-22.64%909
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.61%103 508
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION2.05%92 913
GENERAL DYNAMICS-5.70%57 165
RAYTHEON2.04%54 482
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.48%51 823
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.