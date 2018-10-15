Astronics : AeroSat Announces FliteStream™ T-310

High-Speed SATCOM Connectivity Solution for Business Aviation

Tail-mounted connectivity solution provides flexible combination of product performance, reliability and global network service options

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Astronics AeroSat, is introducing its next generation FliteStream™ T-310 SATCOM connectivity solution for business aircraft.

Astronics AeroSat is introducing its next generation of tail-mounted SATCOM antenna systems for use on business aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

Astronics is offering the FliteStream T-310 solution to the business aircraft market in partnership with Satcom Direct (SD), the launch customer, as part of its SD Xperience end-to-end solution. The T-310 is fully qualified and approved to operate on the Intelsat FlexExec business aviation network. The FliteStream T-310 SATCOM connectivity solution includes the next generation iDirect CX780 modem, providing compatibility with both Ku-band wide beam and high throughput spot beam satellite (HTS) networks.

Matthew Harrah, President of Astronics AeroSat, said, “We have developed our tail- and fuselage-mounted antenna systems to provide maximum performance across the full range of Ku-band satellite technologies. By leveraging a flexible architecture that utilizes modem selection to define the network and link performance criteria, we provide the inflight connectivity market with a scalable solution to meet any airborne SATCOM needs. We are excited to continue and expand our direct relationships with Satcom Direct and Intelsat. Their respective selection and approval of our products for integration on their networks is validation of our technology and approach to the market.”

About the FliteStream T-Series SATCOM Connectivity Solution

Astronics AeroSat's FliteStream T-Series includes its patented Rexolite® Lens technology, which creates the most efficient, reliable and highest-performing SATCOM antenna system available. The FliteStream T-Series provides high-speed internet & IPTV in a single antenna.

Astronics AeroSat will showcase its SATCOM connectivity solutions at the National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition (NBAA) in Orlando, FL, from October 16 through November 18, 2018. For more information visit Astronics AeroSat in booth #214.

Astronics AeroSat keeps people connected no matter where they fly. For over a decade, Astronics AeroSat has provided fuselage- and tail-mounted SATCOM solutions for general aviation, business aviation, commercial transport, VVIP, and military aircraft around the world. Learn more at Astronics.com.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 manufacturing organizations rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Note to editors: The Astronics FliteStream T-Series system will be on display at NBAA, in Orlando FL, October 16-18, in the Astronics booth, #214.

