Astronics : Announces 15% Class B Stock Distribution

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading supplier of advanced
technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense, and
semiconductor industries, announced a 15% stock distribution of Class B
Stock to holders of both Common and Class B Stock. Stockholders will
receive three shares of Class B Stock for every twenty shares of Common
and Class B Stock held on the record date of October 12, 2018, with an
ex-dividend date of October 11, 2018. The Company expects the new shares
to be distributed on or about October 22, 2018. Fractional shares will
be paid in cash.
Peter J. Gundermann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astronics,
commented, “Our Board of Directors has elected to continue our custom of
distributing Class B shares because we believe it rewards our current
stockholders and encourages long-term ownership and interest in
Astronics.”
Astronics initially distributed shares of Class B Stock to Common and
Class B stockholders in 1987, and this would make the fourteenth
distribution since that time. After the distribution, approximately 21.5
million Common and 10.8 million Class B shares are expected to be
outstanding.
Astronics Class B Stock is entitled to ten votes per share while Common
Stock is entitled to one vote per share. The economic value of one share
of Class B Stock is equivalent to one share of Common Stock. Class B
Stock is not a tradable security, but is convertible, at all times and
without cost to the shareholder, into one share of Astronics Corporation
Common Stock, which is tradable and provides shareholders of Class B
Stock access to the market. Subject to certain exceptions, shares of
Astronics Class B Stock automatically convert into an equal number of
shares of Common Stock upon transfer.
Information regarding the Class B share distribution and instructions to
convert Class B stock into Common stock can be found in the Frequently
Asked Questions page of the Investor Relations section at www.astronics.com.
Registered shareholders and brokers should contact the Company’s
transfer agent, EQ Shareowner Services at (800) 468-9716, regarding the
conversion of Class B Stock to Common Stock. EQ Shareowner Services is
the agent for the distribution.
About Astronics Corporation
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) is a leading supplier of advanced
technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense and
semiconductor industries. Astronics’ products and services include
advanced, high-performance electrical power generation and distribution
systems, seat motion solutions, lighting and safety systems, avionics
products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test
systems. Astronics’ strategy is to increase its value by developing
technologies and capabilities, either internally or through acquisition,
and using those capabilities to provide innovative solutions to its
targeted markets and other markets where its technology can be
beneficial. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Astronics has a
reputation for high-quality designs, exceptional responsiveness, strong
brand recognition and best-in-class manufacturing practices. The Company
routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.astronics.com.
For more information on Astronics and its products, visit its Web
site at www.astronics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking
statements by the use of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,”
“may,” “will,” “estimate” or other similar expressions. Because such
statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include
the state of the aerospace, defense, consumer electronics and
semiconductor industries, the market acceptance of newly developed
products, internal production capabilities, the timing of orders
received, the status of customer certification processes and delivery
schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing
aircraft which contain the Company’s products, the need for new and
advanced test and simulation equipment, customer preferences and other
factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update
forward-looking information in this news release whether to reflect
changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes
in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or
otherwise.
