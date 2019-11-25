Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Astronics Corporation    ATRO

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

(ATRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Astronics : Announces Collaboration with China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 06:31am EST

New collaboration enables Astronics to provide state-of-the-art inflight entertainment and connectivity hardware and certification services to Chinese airlines

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today a new cooperation with China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC). The collaboration between Astronics and CMC will create a channel for Astronics to provide Chinese airlines, OEMs and service providers with state-of-the-art inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) hardware and certification services for compliance in China and the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005109/en/

Michael Kuehn (seated at right) of Astronics and Ruan Guang (seated at left) of China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC) signed a cooperation agreement on November 6, 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

Michael Kuehn (seated at right) of Astronics and Ruan Guang (seated at left) of China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC) signed a cooperation agreement on November 6, 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

On November 6, Michael Kuehn, President of Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification (CSC), and Ruan Guang, Chairman of CMC, signed the cooperation agreement at the Second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China. Top executives from Astronics and China Genertec, the shareholder of CMC, witnessed the signing ceremony.

“This agreement enables Astronics to serve Chinese aircraft enterprises with the world’s most advanced IFEC hardware technology and certification services, and strongly positions us in the fastest growing aerospace market in the world,” says Michael Kuehn.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTRONICS CORPORATION
06:31aASTRONICS : Announces Collaboration with China National Machinery Import and Exp..
BU
11/07ASTRONICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
11/07ASTRONICS : Announces a New Family of Rugged COTS Avionics Control and Communica..
BU
11/05ASTRONICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
11/05ASTRONICS CORPORATION : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
10/25ASTRONICS CORPORATION : to Present at Baird 2019 Industrial Conference
BU
10/24ASTRONICS CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conferenc..
BU
10/21ASTRONICS : Introduces its Wireless Charging Module for Business Aviation
BU
10/16ASTRONICS : to Display Enhanced Vision System at NBAA that Logged 1.1 Million Mi..
PU
10/04ASTRONICS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 757 M
EBIT 2019 45,1 M
Net income 2019 90,0 M
Debt 2019 164 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 891 M
Chart ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Astronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 34,33  $
Last Close Price 28,89  $
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter J. Gundermann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Charles Burney Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP-Finance
Robert T. Brady Independent Director
Raymond W. Boushie Lead Independent Director
Jeffry D. Frisby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRONICS CORPORATION-5.12%891
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION38.71%126 091
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION49.23%110 217
RAYTHEON41.12%60 263
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION42.57%58 845
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.33%52 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group