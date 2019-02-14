Astronics Corporation : Completes the Sale of its Semiconductor System Level Test Technology

Astronics
Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and semiconductor
industries, announced today that it has closed the previously announced
sale of the intellectual property and certain assets associated with its
semiconductor test product line to Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857).
The terms of the transaction were renegotiated due to a change in
business conditions related to the product line. The new terms include
an upfront payment of $100 million in cash, plus a potential earn-out
payment of up to $35 million based on certain performance milestones
over the next 4 years. This compares with the previously announced $185
million purchase price, plus an earn-out payment of up to $30 million
based on certain performance milestones. The renegotiated sales
agreement does not include a manufacturing service contract as
previously announced.
Peter J. Gundermann, President and CEO of Astronics, commented, “We have
strong confidence in Advantest’s ability to further the adoption of
these solutions across the semiconductor industry and expect that the
team and competencies we have developed will achieve new highs under
their ownership. We will continue to develop and advance our aerospace &
defense test solutions while employing our multi-system test software
capabilities in a variety of applications.”
ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace,
defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology
solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its
array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test
technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has
delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional
responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military
branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the
collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
