Astronics : Honored on 2020 Crystal Cabin Award Shortlist

Astronics IFEC products Sierra and Edge Selected from Entries around the Globe



Astronics products Sierra and Edge are on the shortlist for the IFEC and Cabin Systems categories of the 2020 Crystal Cabin Awards.

EAST AURORA, NY, February 10, 2020 - Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today that it is on the 2020 Crystal Cabin Awards shortlist for its Sierra portable inflight entertainment (IFE) and Edge cabin network platform. Finalists for the awards will be selected in early March, with the winners announced at a ceremony on March 31, 2020 at the Aircraft Interiors trade show in Hamburg, Germany.

The Crystal Cabin Award is the only international award for excellence in aircraft interior innovation, recognizing significant improvements in passenger comfort. This year, 105 concepts from 21 countries made the shortlist.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Released February 10, 2020