Astronics : Introduces the Vertical Power Primary Power System for Solid-State Aircraft Power Handling

The PPS is a new, high-current power system for experimental and light sport aircraft.

EAST AURORA, NY, July 24, 2019 - Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced the release of the new Vertical Power Primary Power System (PPS) for use on aircraft flying with an airworthiness certificate in the experimental and light-sport categories.

The PPS offers an entirely new approach to the master, starter, and charging circuit for experimental and light-sport aircraft. It combines the functions of multiple high-current, electro-mechanical components into a single solid-state device that installs in minutes with plug-and-play simplicity. The PPS improves system reliability, saves space, and eliminates the need for the builder to research and design a homemade solution. For light-sport aircraft manufacturers, the PPS will improve customer satisfaction and lower costs through reduced installation time, weight savings, and increased reliability. The PPS is suitable for both new and retrofit installations.





'There's never been anything like this before and it's truly the best solution for experimental and light-sport aircraft primary power,' said Chad Jensen, Vertical Power Business Development Manager for Astronics. 'We've worked diligently to design a solid-state, primary power solution that is both safe and reliable for our customers. Equally challenging was creating a high-current device that is universally compatible with the wide variety of aircraft and engine configurations found in this aircraft market. Our beta testers have been incredible and we thank them for providing the valuable feedback needed to make this innovative product a reality.'

By combining the new PPS with the existing Vertical Power VP-X Electronic Circuit Breaker System, builders and manufacturers can now outfit an experimental or light-sport aircraft with an end-to-end, solid-state power distribution and circuit protection system for the highest level of reliability, information, and safety.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

Astronics acquired the assets of the Vertical Power Electronic Circuit Breaker product line on November 26, 2013. Previously, Vertical Power was a company based in Albuquerque, NM. It was founded in 2006 to design and produce Electronic Circuit Breakers for experimental and light sport aircraft. This advanced solid-state technology simplifies electrical system complexity, streamlines wiring installation, reduces pilot workload, and enhances a pilot's ability to respond to in-flight emergencies. The Vertical Power product line is based in Kirkland, WA.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Released July 24, 2019