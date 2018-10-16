Astronics : Max-Viz Enhanced Vision System Installed and Certified by Sikorsky

Astronics
Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor
industries, has worked with Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, to
install and certify the Max-Viz
2300 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) on a new Sikorsky S-76D™
helicopter.
The Astronics Max-Viz 2300 Enhanced Vision System is now certified and shipping on the Sikorsky S-76D™ helicopter. (Photo by Dan Megna)
Offered by Astronics’ wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Max-Viz, the
2300 can now present images on multi-function displays (MFDs), primary
flight displays (PFDs), and on standalone displays. The Max-Viz 2300 is
available on Sikorsky aircraft at time of purchase or as an upgrade
later.
“Astronics Max-Viz is pleased to be flying on Sikorsky’s S-76® platform
and to be a part of its four-decade legacy of safety and reliability,”
said Tom Geiger, Business Unit Manager for Astronics Max-Viz. “We are
excited to be part of upgrading the capabilities of the proven S-76®
fleet,” he added.
Astronics Max-Viz EVS provides pilots with an unprecedented level of
situational awareness and safety by enabling them to see more precisely
during day or night in adverse weather conditions, such as haze, smoke,
smog, and light fog, even on the darkest night. At night, pilots can
also see and avoid clouds for a smoother ride. While landing, pilots
using the Max-Viz EVS can identify the helipad and view the terrain
clearly to avoid wildlife and unlit obstructions.
Of the over 3,000 installed Astronics Max-Vis EVS systems, approximately
60 percent are on fixed-wing general aviation aircraft and 40 percent
are on helicopters. With Supplemental and Type Certificates in both
fixed-wing and rotor-wing aircraft, Astronics Max-Viz offers products
built on more than 15 years of success in enhanced vision systems. View
the EVS offerings in detail at www.astronics.com/max-viz.
ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace,
defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology
solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its
array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test
technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has
delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional
responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military
branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the
collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global
security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people
worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design,
development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced
technology systems, products and services. This year the company
received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in
autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.
