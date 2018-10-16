Log in
ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics : Max-Viz Enhanced Vision System Installed and Certified by Sikorsky

10/16/2018

The Max-Viz 2300 is now linefit offerable on S-76D™ Rotorcraft

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries, has worked with Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, to install and certify the Max-Viz 2300 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) on a new Sikorsky S-76D™ helicopter.

The Astronics Max-Viz 2300 Enhanced Vision System is now certified and shipping on the Sikorsky S-76 ...

The Astronics Max-Viz 2300 Enhanced Vision System is now certified and shipping on the Sikorsky S-76D™ helicopter. (Photo by Dan Megna)

Offered by Astronics’ wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Max-Viz, the 2300 can now present images on multi-function displays (MFDs), primary flight displays (PFDs), and on standalone displays. The Max-Viz 2300 is available on Sikorsky aircraft at time of purchase or as an upgrade later.

“Astronics Max-Viz is pleased to be flying on Sikorsky’s S-76® platform and to be a part of its four-decade legacy of safety and reliability,” said Tom Geiger, Business Unit Manager for Astronics Max-Viz. “We are excited to be part of upgrading the capabilities of the proven S-76® fleet,” he added.

Astronics Max-Viz EVS provides pilots with an unprecedented level of situational awareness and safety by enabling them to see more precisely during day or night in adverse weather conditions, such as haze, smoke, smog, and light fog, even on the darkest night. At night, pilots can also see and avoid clouds for a smoother ride. While landing, pilots using the Max-Viz EVS can identify the helipad and view the terrain clearly to avoid wildlife and unlit obstructions.

Of the over 3,000 installed Astronics Max-Vis EVS systems, approximately 60 percent are on fixed-wing general aviation aircraft and 40 percent are on helicopters. With Supplemental and Type Certificates in both fixed-wing and rotor-wing aircraft, Astronics Max-Viz offers products built on more than 15 years of success in enhanced vision systems. View the EVS offerings in detail at www.astronics.com/max-viz.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.


