Astronics : SATCOM Antenna Technology Completes Successful Test Flight with Collins Aerospace LuxStream Connectivity Service and Satellite Provider SES

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced a recent successful test flight employing its Ku-band tail-mounted antenna technology for the Collins Aerospace KuSAT-2000 SATCOM terminal for their LuxStream business jet connectivity solution.

The KuSAT-2000 Tail-Mounted Antenna system demonstrated download speeds of up to 25 Mbps service in the United States and 15 Mbps globally utilizing SES satellites. The team transferred approximately 12 GB of data during the test flight, including as many as seven devices streaming High Definition (HD) content from a comprehensive selection of video streaming services. In parallel to these streaming services, the crew executed multiple voice and video calls, testing a wide range of communications platforms. The system exceeded all key performance indicators established for this test flight, providing confidence in system performance as the rollout of LuxStream progresses.

“Collins Aerospace is excited to work with Astronics to bring LuxStream’s unmatched connectivity speeds to business jets around the world,” said Bruce Quade, Senior Program Manager of Connectivity Services for Collins Aerospace. “During our test flight, I was thrilled to connect with Matt Landel, Director of Sales Engineering at Astronics AeroSat, by video conferencing with him using the LuxStream service. This experience highlights how LuxStream provides the fastest broadband speeds available, with unmatched worldwide coverage.”

“Astronics is proud to be partnered with Collins Aerospace,” said Paul Mitchell, General Manager of Astronics AeroSat. “We are pleased to continue growing our relationship as installations of LuxStream increase.”

Collins Aerospace is the primary point of contact for all sales and technical support, giving dealers and customers access to its industry-leading global support for LuxStream service and hardware. collinsaerospace.com/luxstream

