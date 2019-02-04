Astronics : Test Systems Awarded Approximately $30 Million Contract to Support Kawasaki Rail Cars, Inc. for New York City Transit New Subway Cars

Astronics
Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor
industries, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Astronics
Test Systems has been awarded a contract to develop and supply a test
system to Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. (KRC), a subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy
Industries, Ltd. The contract is valued at approximately $30 million
with additional options for a total potential value of approximately $50
million.
The test system will supply post-delivery maintenance support for new
generation subway cars being delivered by KRC to the Metropolitan
Transportation Authority’s New York City Transit (NYCT). The cars are
scheduled to be delivered to NYCT from 2020 to 2023. This program is
expected to generate revenue for five years beginning in the first
quarter of 2019.
“We are proud to be part of this large program, providing innovative
consolidated test solutions that support mission-critical equipment,”
commented Peter J. Gundermann, President and CEO of Astronics
Corporation. “This program is a logical application of our skills and
capabilities, leveraging our successful Aerospace and Defense test
experiences. We look forward to making the program successful for KRC
and NYCT.”
ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace,
defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology
solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its
array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test
technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has
delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional
responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military
branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the
collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.
For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking
statements by the use of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,”
“may,” “will,” “estimate” or other similar expressions. Because such
statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include
the timing and total value of the sale of the transportation test
solutions, conditions related to the sale of the Semiconductor Test
business including value and HSR clearance, the state of the aerospace,
defense, consumer electronics and semiconductor industries, the market
acceptance of newly developed products, internal production
capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer
certification processes and delivery schedules, the demand for and
market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the
Company’s products, the need for new and advanced test and simulation
equipment, customer preferences and other factors which are described in
filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in
this news release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence
of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results,
financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.
