AstroNova, Inc.    ALOT

ASTRONOVA, INC.

(ALOT)
AstroNova : Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

06/11/2020 | 07:32am EDT

First-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Summary

  • Bookings of $31.2 million
  • Backlog of $25.9 million
  • Revenue of $30.9 million
  • Operating income of $0.7 million
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.06

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended May 2, 2020.

CEO Commentary

“Our performance improved from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to actions taken that reduced costs and realigned priorities. However, the broad economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic added additional constraints and weighed on our first-quarter financial performance,” said Greg Woods, AstroNova’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The pandemic impact has been particularly acute in the Aerospace portion of our Test & Measurement segment. Despite the challenging conditions, our global team is doing an outstanding job supporting our customers throughout this pandemic. At AstroNova facilities around the world, we have maintained production while keeping the health and safety of our employees, customers, suppliers and communities at the forefront of our attention. The early actions we took to shift a significant number of our global team to working remotely while enhancing our cleaning and protection procedures at our production facilities have proven to be successful.

“In our Product Identification segment, which relies heavily on tradeshow participation, in-person sales calls and product demos, we’ve had to adapt, at least temporarily, to a new normal,” Woods said. “Our marketing team has done a good job on that front, enhancing our e-commerce and virtual demo initiatives with the creation of the recently launched new Product Identification website.

“In the first quarter, the Product Identification supplies portion of our business performed well and accounted for approximately 62% of total revenue compared with approximately 55% in the prior-year period,” Woods said. “In certain end markets, such as cleaning and sanitation, as well as chemical and medical supplies, demand was particularly strong from both new and existing customers. We expect a gradual improvement in printer sales beginning in the second half of the fiscal year as more businesses reopen and our sales teams can resume onsite customer visits.

“In our Test and Measurement segment, our Aerospace business remains heavily impacted by the 737 MAX production halt and the COVID-19 crisis, which has dramatically reduced air travel,” Woods said. “While airline travel appears to have bottomed, the pace and timing of recovery remains uncertain. One recent positive sign is the restart of the 737 MAX assembly line at the end of May. This bodes well for the longer-term and we still expect the 737 MAX to be highly successful, but current production plans call for what will likely be a prolonged recovery.

Business Outlook

“As disclosed last month, in order to better position the Company in these unprecedented times, we applied for and received a $4.4 million Payroll Protection Program loan and suspended the Company’s dividend. In addition, we continue to take steps to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 on our business while preserving liquidity,” Woods said. “These include ongoing cost-reduction measures in response to lower demand forecasts, especially in aerospace markets. Based on the current environment, we expect our results in the second quarter of FY 2021 to be weaker than the first quarter. However, we see early evidence of improving business investment and travel trends that could lead to better results in the second half of the year.”

Q1 FY 2021 Operating Segment Results

Product Identification segment revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $22.4 million, compared with $23.6 million in the prior-year period. Segment operating income improved to $3.1 million, or 14.1% of revenue, from $2.9 million, or 12.2% of revenue, in the prior year, primarily reflecting a higher percentage of supplies revenue in the fiscal 2021 period.

Test & Measurement segment revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $8.5 million, compared with $12.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2020, primarily due to the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and demand weakness in the Aerospace industry related to COVID-19. The Test & Measurement segment recorded an operating loss of $0.2 million, or negative 1.8% of revenue, compared with segment operating income of $2.6 million, or 20.5% of revenue, in the comparable period of fiscal 2020.

Q1 FY 2021 Results Summary

Revenue totaled $30.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with $36.2 million in the year-earlier period.

Gross profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $10.9 million, or 35.1% of revenue, compared with $14.2 million, or 39.4% of revenue, in the same period of fiscal 2020. The decrease reflected lower revenue and less favorable product mix in the 2021 period, primarily in the Test & Measurement segment.

Operating expenses for the fiscal 2021 first quarter totaled $10.2 million, down approximately 13% compared with $11.8 million in the first quarter fiscal 2020.

Net income for the first quarter was $432,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

First-quarter fiscal 2021 bookings were $31.2 million compared with $38.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Backlog at May 2, 2020 was $25.9 million versus $27.0 million at the end of the fiscal 2020 first quarter.

First-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call

AstroNova will discuss its first-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results in an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today. To participate on the conference call, please dial (800) 353-6461 (U.S. and Canada) or (334) 323-0501 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter confirmation code 3865003.

You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET Thursday, June 11, 2020 until 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 18, 2020 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (International). The passcode is 3865003. A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

The Product Identification segment offers a complete line-up of labeling hardware and supplies allowing customers to mark, track, and enhance the appearance of their products. The segment is comprised of three business units: QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing; TrojanLabel®, an innovative leader for professional label presses; and GetLabels™, the premier supplier of label materials, inks, toners, ribbons, and adhesives, all compatible with the major printer brands. Supported by AstroNova’s customer application experts and technology leadership in printing, material science, and high-speed data processing, customers benefit from an optimized, “total solution” approach.

The Test and Measurement segment includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures flight deck printers, networking hardware, and related accessories serving the world’s aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for the cockpit and the cabin; and the Test and Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record, and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell 3000® Index, the Russell 2000® Index, the Russell Microcap® Index, and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information included in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. These statements may include the use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s anticipated performance, the effect of the grounding of the 737 MAX, and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 and subsequent filings AstroNova makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this news release.

ASTRONOVA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

In Thousands Except for Per Share Data

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

May 2, 2020

May 4, 2019

Net Revenue

$

30,919

$

36,181

 
Cost of Revenue

 

20,064

 

21,942

Gross Profit

 

10,855

 

14,239

 

35.1%

 

39.4%

Operating Expenses:
Selling & Marketing

 

5,925

 

6,765

Research & Development

 

1,940

 

2,007

General & Administrative

 

2,327

 

2,999

 

10,192

 

11,771

 
Operating Income

 

663

 

2,468

 

2.1%

 

6.8%

 
Other Income, Net

 

(349)

 

(368)

Income Before Taxes

 

314

 

2,100

Income Tax Provision

 

(118)

 

400

 
Net Income

$

432

$

1,700

 
Net Income per Common Share - Basic

$

0.06

$

0.24

 
Net Income per Common Share - Diluted

$

0.06

$

0.23

 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Basic

 

7,073

 

6,971

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted

 

7,105

 

7,248

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.

Balance Sheet

In Thousands

(Unaudited)

 

May 2, 2020

January 31, 2020

ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

11,091

 

$

4,249

 

Accounts Receivable, net

 

18,473

 

 

19,784

 

Inventories, net

 

32,557

 

 

33,925

 

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

 

2,489

 

 

2,193

 

Total Current Assets

 

64,610

 

 

60,151

 

 
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

 

48,621

 

 

48,046

 

Less Accumulated Depreciation

 

(37,244

)

 

(36,778

)

Property, Plant and Equipment, net

 

11,377

 

 

11,268

 

OTHER ASSETS
Intangible Assets, net

 

24,328

 

 

25,383

 

Goodwill

 

11,988

 

 

12,034

 

Deferred Tax Assets

 

5,073

 

 

5,079

 

Right of Use Asset

 

1,553

 

 

1,661

 

Other Assets

 

1,071

 

 

1,088

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

120,000

 

$

116,664

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts Payable

$

4,282

 

$

4,409

 

Accrued Compensation

 

2,893

 

 

2,700

 

Other Liabilities and Accrued Expenses

 

3,697

 

 

4,711

 

Revolving Credit Facility

 

11,500

 

 

6,500

 

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

 

6,602

 

 

5,208

 

Current Portion of Royalty Obligation

 

2,000

 

 

2,000

 

Current Liability – Excess Royalty Payment Due

 

586

 

 

773

 

Deferred Revenue

 

375

 

 

466

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

31,935

 

 

26,767

 

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-Term Debt, net of current portion

 

6,334

 

 

7,715

 

Royalty Obligation, net of current portion

 

7,550

 

 

8,012

 

Lease Liability, net of current portion

 

1,199

 

 

1,279

 

Deferred Tax Liabilities

 

378

 

 

435

 

Other Long Term Liabilities

 

1,042

 

 

1,081

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

48,438

 

 

45,289

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common Stock

 

518

 

 

517

 

Additional Paid-in Capital

 

56,656

 

 

56,130

 

Retained Earnings

 

49,233

 

 

49,298

 

Treasury Stock

 

(33,531

)

 

(33,477

)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax

 

(1,314

)

 

(1,093

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

71,562

 

 

71,375

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

120,000

 

$

116,664

 

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.

Revenue and Segment Operating Profit

In Thousands

(Unaudited)

 
 

Three Months Ended

Revenue

 

Segment Operating Profit

May 2, 2020

 

May 4, 2019

 

May 2, 2020

 

May 4, 2019

Product Identification

$

22,380

$

23,591

$

3,146

 

$

2,886

 

T&M

 

8,539

 

12,590

 

(156

)

 

2,581

 

Total

$

30,919

$

36,181

 

2,990

 

 

5,467

 

Corporate Expenses

 

2,327

 

 

2,999

 

Operating Income

 

663

 

 

2,468

 

Other Expense-Net

 

(349

)

 

(368

)

Income Before Income Taxes

 

314

 

 

2,100

 

Income Tax Provision

 

(118

)

 

400

 

Net Income

$

432

 

$

1,700

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
