AstroNova : Product Identification to Introduce New Food Safe Flexible Packaging Printing Solution at Pack Expo International

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization
technologies, today announced that AstroNova® Product Identification
will be unveiling a breakthrough new solution that enables AstroNova
printers to digitally print food friendly, heat sealable, flexible
packaging materials at Pack Expo International (Booth N-5616), the
region’s largest event for the label and package printing industry.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181013005006/en/
NEW FOOD-SAFE FLEXIBLE PACKAGING PRINTING SOLUTION FROM ASTRONOVA (Photo: Business Wire)
“Our new solution to digitally print on flexible packaging materials
provides AstroNova Product Identification with an excellent new growth
opportunity within the food market and beyond,” said AstroNova President
and CEO Greg Woods. “We look forward to demonstrating this breakthrough
technology as well as our expansive product line-up from our QuickLabel®
and TrojanLabel® businesses at Pack Expo.”
Designed to work perfectly with TrojanLabel presses, this new digital,
narrow-format solution can be used in either a standalone printing mode
or in-line with standard packaging equipment for a complete “print and
pack” process. The combination of the unique ink and lamination offers a
food friendly packaging solution that allows users to seal in both
horizontal and vertical form fill and seal machines using low
temperatures for high speed sealing.
Going digital will easily allow flexible packaging printers to produce
short- to mid-level packaging runs on demand. This feature includes the
ability to print barcodes and variable data, with the precise
registration that is expected from TrojanLabel presses. This printing
solution can easily be expanded to include a wide array of product
packaging, offering the ability to produce the exact number of custom
printed packages needed.
The unique, ultra-thin, white gloss PET film was specifically developed
to be receptive to AstroNova’s water-based inkjet inks. The inner
transparent sealing layer of the film protects food products from coming
into contact with the outer layer. The water-based inks used are food
friendly, odorless, and free of reactive chemistries, making them safer
than other inks available on the market today. The inks are in
compliance with several US, European and Japanese standards.
This new printing solution on flexible packaging materials will be
premiering exclusively at Pack Expo, where booth visitors will be able
to view live demonstrations. The expansive product line-up from both the
QuickLabel and TrojanLabel business units will also be showcased. This
line-up includes the new Kiaro!® QL-120 label printer, which was
released to the public in August 2018.
Pack Expo International and the Healthcare Packaging Expo runs from
October 14-17 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Visit both
QuickLabel and TrojanLabel at the AstroNova Product Identification booth
in the Upper North Building (Booth N-5616) and at Healthcare Packaging
Expo in the West Building (Booth W-807).
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization
technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes and services
a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data
in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a variety
of hardware and software products and associated supplies that allow
customers to mark, track and enhance the appearance of their products.
The segment’s two business units are QuickLabel®, the industry leader in
tabletop digital color label printing and TrojanLabel®, an innovative
leader for professional label presses and specialty printers. The Test
and Measurement segment includes the Test & Measurement business unit,
which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record and
analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. The
segment also includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which
designs and manufactures avionics equipment and systems that serve the
world’s aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne
technology solutions for both the cockpit and the cabin. The key
products include flight deck printers, networking hardware and related
accessories. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and
the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is
available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information included in this news release may contain forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of
historical fact, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning
future events and results. These statements may include the use of the
words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,”
“likely,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions to
identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements,
including those relating to growth opportunities for the new solution to
digitally print on flexible packaging materials, involve risks,
uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control,
which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be
materially different from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and factors
include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January
31, 2018 and subsequent filings AstroNova makes with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not
to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the
information presented in this news release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181013005006/en/