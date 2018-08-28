AstroNova : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that Gregory A. Woods, President and CEO, and David S. Smith, Vice President, Treasurer and CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago on Thursday, August 30, 2018. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. CT / 2:10 p.m. ET. A link to the webcast along with additional investor materials will be available on the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website at http://www.investors.astronovainc.com. Management also will host 1x1 meetings at this event.

The 3rd annual Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis on Thursday, September 6, 2018. (1x1 and small group meetings only).

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a variety of hardware and software products and associated supplies that allow customers to mark, track and enhance the appearance of their products. The segment’s two business units are QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing and TrojanLabel®, an innovative leader for professional label presses and specialty printers. The Test and Measurement segment includes the Test & Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. The segment also includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures avionics equipment and systems that serve the world’s aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for both the cockpit and the cabin. The key products include flight deck printers, networking hardware and related accessories. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

