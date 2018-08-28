AstroNova : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization
technologies, today announced that Gregory A. Woods, President and CEO,
and David S. Smith, Vice President, Treasurer and CFO, will participate
in the following upcoming investor conferences:
-
The Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at the Gwen Hotel in
Chicago on Thursday, August 30, 2018. The Company’s presentation is
scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. CT / 2:10 p.m. ET. A link to the
webcast along with additional investor materials will be available on
the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website at http://www.investors.astronovainc.com.
Management also will host 1x1 meetings at this event.
-
The 3rd annual Dougherty & Company Institutional
Investor Conference at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis on
Thursday, September 6, 2018. (1x1 and small group meetings only).
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization
technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes and services
a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data
in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a variety
of hardware and software products and associated supplies that allow
customers to mark, track and enhance the appearance of their products.
The segment’s two business units are QuickLabel®, the industry leader in
tabletop digital color label printing and TrojanLabel®, an innovative
leader for professional label presses and specialty printers. The Test
and Measurement segment includes the Test & Measurement business unit,
which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record and
analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. The
segment also includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which
designs and manufactures avionics equipment and systems that serve the
world’s aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne
technology solutions for both the cockpit and the cabin. The key
products include flight deck printers, networking hardware and related
accessories. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and
the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is
available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.
