AstroNova, Inc.

ASTRONOVA, INC.

(ALOT)
AstroNova : to Present at 2019 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

11/18/2019 | 08:31am EST

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference at 3:00 p.m. (CST)/4:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas.

Live audio of the presentation will be simultaneously webcast on the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, www.astronovainc.com, under “Events & Presentations.” The audio webcast will be archived for 90 days following the conference.

About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a variety of hardware and software products and associated supplies that allow customers to mark, track and enhance the appearance of their products. The segment’s two business units are QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing and TrojanLabel®, an innovative leader for professional label presses and specialty printers. The Test and Measurement segment includes the Test & Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. The segment also includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures avionics equipment and systems that serve the world’s aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for both the cockpit and the cabin. The key products include flight deck printers, networking hardware, and related accessories. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 139 M
EBIT 2020 7,63 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,81x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,77x
Capitalization 113 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Alan Woods President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Petrarca Vice President-Operations
David S. Smith CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & VP
Michael J. Natalizia Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Mitchell I. Quain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRONOVA, INC.-14.45%113
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%18 142
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%8 326
SYNNEX CORPORATION49.99%6 193
AISINO CORPORATION-7.82%5 608
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 538
