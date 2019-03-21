AstroNova : to Present at Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that David S. Smith, Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 28 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Live audio of the presentation will be simultaneously webcast on the Investors section of the AstroNova website, http://www.astronovainc.com, under “Events & Presentations.” The audio webcast will be archived for 90 days following the conference.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a variety of hardware and software products and associated supplies that allow customers to mark, track and enhance the appearance of their products. The segment’s two business units are QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing and TrojanLabel®, an innovative leader for professional label presses and specialty printers. The Test and Measurement segment includes the Test & Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. The segment also includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures avionics equipment and systems that serve the world’s aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for both the cockpit and the cabin. The key products include flight deck printers, networking hardware and related accessories. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

