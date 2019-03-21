AstroNova : to Present at Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization
technologies, today announced that David S. Smith, Vice President,
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti
& Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday,
March 28 at 9:10 a.m. ET.
Live audio of the presentation will be simultaneously webcast on the
Investors section of the AstroNova website, http://www.astronovainc.com,
under “Events & Presentations.” The audio webcast will be archived for
90 days following the conference.
About AstroNova
technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes and services
a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data
in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a variety
of hardware and software products and associated supplies that allow
customers to mark, track and enhance the appearance of their products.
The segment’s two business units are QuickLabel®, the industry leader in
tabletop digital color label printing and TrojanLabel®, an innovative
leader for professional label presses and specialty printers. The Test
and Measurement segment includes the Test & Measurement business unit,
which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record and
analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. The
segment also includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which
designs and manufactures avionics equipment and systems that serve the
world’s aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne
technology solutions for both the cockpit and the cabin. The key
products include flight deck printers, networking hardware and related
accessories. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and
the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is
available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.
