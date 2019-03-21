Log in
AstroNova : to Present at Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference

03/21/2019 | 08:31am EDT

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that David S. Smith, Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 28 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Live audio of the presentation will be simultaneously webcast on the Investors section of the AstroNova website, http://www.astronovainc.com, under “Events & Presentations.” The audio webcast will be archived for 90 days following the conference.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a variety of hardware and software products and associated supplies that allow customers to mark, track and enhance the appearance of their products. The segment’s two business units are QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing and TrojanLabel®, an innovative leader for professional label presses and specialty printers. The Test and Measurement segment includes the Test & Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. The segment also includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures avionics equipment and systems that serve the world’s aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for both the cockpit and the cabin. The key products include flight deck printers, networking hardware and related accessories. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 146 M
EBIT 2020 8,07 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capitalization 135 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 31,5 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Alan Woods President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Petrarca Vice President-Operations
David S. Smith Chief Financial Officer, VP & Treasurer
Michael J. Natalizia Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Mitchell I. Quain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTRONOVA INC3.73%135
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%20 190
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%9 512
AISINOCO. LTD26.30%8 062
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 443
SYNNEX CORPORATION17.44%4 862
