AstroNova : to Release Second-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 28

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) today announced that it plans to release its second-quarter fiscal 2020 financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. At 9:00 a.m. ET that morning, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smith, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (888) 599-8686 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (323) 994-2093 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter confirmation code 1668596. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, August 28 until 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 4 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (International). The passcode is 1668596.

A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a variety of hardware and software products and associated supplies that allow customers to mark, track, and enhance the appearance of their products. The segment’s two business units are QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing, and TrojanLabel®, an innovative leader for professional label presses and specialty printers. The Test and Measurement segment includes the Test & Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record, and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. The segment also includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures avionics equipment and systems that serve the world’s aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for both the cockpit and the cabin. The key products include flight deck printers, networking hardware, and related accessories.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell 3000® Index, the Russell 2000® Index, the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190816005237/en/