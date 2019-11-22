AstroNova : to Release Third-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, December 4

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that it plans to release its third-quarter fiscal 2020 financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. At 9:00 a.m. ET that morning, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smith, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (800) 367-2403 (U.S. and Canada) or (334) 777-6978 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter confirmation code 5119055. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, December 4 until 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, December 11 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (International). The passcode is 5119055.

A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a variety of hardware and software products and associated supplies that allow customers to mark, track and enhance the appearance of their products. The segment’s two business units are QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing and TrojanLabel®, an innovative leader for professional label presses and specialty printers. The Test and Measurement segment includes the Test & Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. The segment also includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures avionics equipment and systems that serve the world’s aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for both the cockpit and the cabin. The key products include flight deck printers, networking hardware, and related accessories.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell 3000® Index, the Russell 2000® Index, the Russell Microcap® Index, and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005021/en/