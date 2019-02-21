Astrotech : Announces Major Milestone – 1st Detect Receives ECAC Certification

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) today announced that its
wholly-owned subsidiary, 1st Detect, received formal
certification for both passenger and cargo screening for its explosives
trace detector (ETD), the TRACER 1000, from the European Civil Aviation
Conference (ECAC) and can now sell its product internationally.
“The 1st Detect TRACER 1000 ECAC certification marks the end
of the old and ushers in a new era of efficiency and savings. The TRACER
1000, with its near-zero false alarm rate, has been designed to reduce
risk, speed up the passenger lanes, and save airports hundreds of
millions in unnecessary screening costs. Airport security personnel and
passengers have been struggling with antiquated and cumbersome ion
mobility spectrometry (IMS) based ETDs for decades, and it is now time
to speed up the lanes and end the needless and embarrassing pat-downs.
The industry has long been looking for a solution and after many years
of hard work we are very proud to introduce the breakthrough TRACER 1000
ETD technology,” stated Thomas B. Pickens III, CEO of Astrotech.
“Early demonstrations to prospective customers of the TRACER 1000 have
gone extraordinarily well. It is clear that there is a longstanding
dissatisfaction with the previous generation of ETD’s and potential
customers are genuinely interested in our superior mass spectrometry
technology to lower their operating costs and dramatically increase
threat detection capabilities to address evolving threats,” stated Raj
Mellacheruvu, CEO of 1st Detect.
If you are interested in a demo or in learning more about the TRACER
1000, please contact us at sales@1stdetect.com
or at (512) 485-9539.
About 1st Detect
1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells chemical
analyzers for use in the security, defense, healthcare, and
environmental markets. For more information, visit www.1stdetect.com.
About Astrotech
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a science
and technology development and commercialization company that launches,
manages, and builds scalable companies based on innovative technology in
order to maximize shareholder value.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made
pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are
subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement.
These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s use of
proceeds from the private placement transaction, whether we can
successfully develop our proprietary technologies and whether the market
will accept our products and services, as well as other risk factors and
business considerations described in the Company’s Securities and
Exchange Commission filings including the annual report on Form 10-K for
the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. Any forward-looking statements in
this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk
factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this
press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date of its
publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as
of any subsequent date. The Company assumes no obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005301/en/