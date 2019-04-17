Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Astrotech Corp    ASTC

ASTROTECH CORP

(ASTC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astrotech : CEO Makes Investment in the Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 08:46pm EDT

Astrotech Corporation ("Astrotech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTC) today announced that it has entered into and closed a private placement of the sale of its equity securities for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $2 million, before deducting offering-related expenses. The Company plans to use the proceeds from the financing primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas B. Pickens III, has purchased, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1 million, 280,898 shares of the Company’s series D convertible preferred stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”), at a price of $3.56 per share, the consolidated closing bid price of the Company’s common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market on April 16, 2019. The Series D Preferred Stock is convertible, at the option of the holder, into an aggregate of 280,898 shares of the Company’s common stock. In addition, a current significant Astrotech shareholder has purchased, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1 million, 280,898 shares of the Company’s series C convertible preferred stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), at a price of $3.56 per share, the consolidated closing bid price of the Company’s common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market on April 16, 2019. The Series C Preferred Stock is convertible, at the option of the holder, into an aggregate of 280,898 shares of the Company’s common stock. The holder of the Series C Preferred Stock has agreed to restrict its ability to exercise the Series C Preferred Stock such that the number of shares of the Company common stock held by such holder and its affiliates after such conversion does not exceed 9.99% of the Company’s then issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

The securities offered in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase the securities described herein.

About Astrotech Corporation

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a science and technology development and commercialization company that launches, manages, and builds scalable companies based on innovative technology in order to maximize shareholder value.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether we can successfully develop our proprietary technologies and whether the market will accept our products and services, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings including the annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTROTECH CORP
08:46pASTROTECH : CEO Makes Investment in the Company
BU
02/22ASTROTECH : Announces Major Milestone - 1st Detect Receives ECAC
AQ
02/21ASTROTECH : Announces Major Milestone – 1st Detect Receives ECAC Certifica..
BU
02/20ASTROTECH : Subsidiary 1st Detect Appoints Raj Melacheruvu As CEO
AQ
02/19ASTROTECH : Subsidiary 1st Detect Appoints Raj Mellacheruvu as President and Chi..
BU
02/12ASTROTECH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/12ASTROTECH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/12ASTROTECH : Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
01/07ASTROTECH : Announces 1st Detect Passes Europe's ECAC Cargo Test and Looks to Re..
BU
2018ASTROTECH : Astrotechs explosives trace detector passes ECACs CEP for airports
AQ
More news
Chart ASTROTECH CORP
Duration : Period :
Astrotech Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTROTECH CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Boone Pickens Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Mellacheruvu Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Eric N. Stober Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Mark E. Adams Independent Director
Daniel T. Russler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTROTECH CORP-23.48%21
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION26.36%116 708
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION18.42%87 687
RAYTHEON19.18%51 469
GENERAL DYNAMICS10.51%50 171
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.99%47 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About