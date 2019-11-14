Log in
Astrotech : 1st Detect's Tracer 1000™ Deployed in Live Screening at Miami International Airport

11/14/2019

Astrotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ: ASTC) 1st Detect subsidiary announced today that it was selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to conduct live screening with the TRACER 1000™ at Miami International Airport. The invitation was in response to the TSA Innovation Task Force (ITF) Innovative Demonstrations for Enterprise Advancement (IDEA) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA).

The ITF works in partnership with airports, airlines, and industry partners to foster innovation in aviation security. It was created to help find and deploy the very best technology for increasing security and improving the passenger experience. The ITF enables accelerated productization of innovative new technologies by deploying products in real-world environments and allowing for the collection of valuable operational field data and feedback.

“We are excited to be part of TSA’s ITF program that introduces cutting edge technologies to live environments in the United States. This testing will help us further refine our product as we continue through the TSA certification and qualification process,” stated Raj Mellacheruvu, Chief Executive Officer of 1st Detect. “Much like their counterparts the world over, we are confident that the security personnel at Miami International Airport will be pleased with the ability of the Tracer 1000 to detect explosives with near-zero false alarms, its low cost of ownership, and its near 100% operational uptime.”

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a science and technology development and commercialization company that launches, manages, and builds scalable companies based on innovative technology in order to maximize shareholder value. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use in the security and detection markets. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether we can successfully develop our proprietary technologies and whether the market will accept our products and services, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings including the annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



