Astrotech : Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended September 30, 2019.

The beginning of fiscal 2020 has been pivotal for the Company’s development of its mass spectrometry technology. 1st Detect completed numerous domestic and international product demonstrations and field trials where the TRACER 1000™ outperformed antiquated ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) based explosives trace detectors (ETDs). Among these demonstrations was a field trial with Finavia, one of the world’s leading airport operators. The Finavia case study is available on our website at https://www.1stdetect.com/finavia-cs/ and further demonstrates that the TRACER 1000 outperforms IMS-ETDs. The TRACER 1000 does not confuse common household products with explosives, has a virtually unlimited threat library, and delivers near 100% up-time. IMS-ETDs, in contrast, are hampered by high false alarms, have a limited threat library, and exhibit significant down-time.

The Company also launched Agriculture Technology Corporation (AG-TECH) and introduced the AG-LAB-1000™ series of mass spectrometers to address the needs of the agriculture market. With minimal additional R&D required, this introduction was largely in response to a growing concern in the hemp and cannabis market regarding the detection of pesticides in the field or greenhouse. We believe there are currently no other ruggedized instruments that can detect pesticides in the field at parts per billion (ppb) in real-time.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Management continues efforts to optimize our resources while reducing cost and adding financial flexibility.

Operating expenses decreased $190 thousand, or 8.5%, during the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019, due to an ongoing emphasis on cost reduction.

Monthly cash burn for this quarter has been reduced to approximately $610 thousand, an 19.9% reduction from our cash burn rate in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

In September 2019, Astrotech completed an investment from its Chairman and CEO of a $1.5 million secured promissory note.

ASTROTECH CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Revenue $ 1 $ 33 Cost of revenue — 11 Gross profit 1 22 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 1,202 1,144 Research and development 855 1,103 Total operating expenses 2,057 2,247 Loss from operations (2,056 ) (2,225 ) Interest and other expense, net (12 ) (13 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (2,068 ) (2,238 ) Income tax benefit — — Net loss $ (2,068 ) $ (2,238 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 5,591 4,073 Basic and diluted net loss per common share: Net loss $ (0.37 ) $ (0.55 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Net loss $ (2,068 ) $ (2,238 ) Available-for-sale securities: Reclassification adjustment for realized loss — 31 Total comprehensive loss $ (2,068 ) $ (2,207 )

ASTROTECH CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,579 $ 1,588 Accounts receivable 3 3 Inventory: 'Raw materials 121 150 'Work-in-process 209 181 Income tax receivable 643 429 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 338 371 Total current assets 2,893 2,722 Property and equipment, net 409 469 Operating leases, right-of-use assets 1,527 — Long-term tax receivable 214 429 Other assets 72 72 Total assets $ 5,115 $ 3,692 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 99 160 Payroll related accruals 388 319 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 290 357 Income tax payable 2 2 Term note payable - related party 1,500 — Operating lease liabilities - current 237 — Total current liabilities 2,516 838 Operating lease liabilities, non - current 1,304 — Other liabilities — 146 Total liabilities 3,820 984 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 280,898 shares of Series C and 280,898 shares of Series D issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 6,188,198 and 6,184,698 shares issued at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively; 5,926,137 and 5,775,171 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively 190,597 190,571 Treasury stock, 399,916 shares at cost at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively (4,129 ) (4,129 ) Additional paid-in capital 8,363 7,964 Accumulated deficit (193,536 ) (191,698 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,295 2,708 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,115 $ 3,692

Note: The balance sheet at June 30, 2019, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by the United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

