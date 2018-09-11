Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Astur Gold : DRILLING IDENTIFIES NEW HIGH-GRADE EXTENSIONS TO SALAVE GOLD RESOURCE

09/11/2018 | 08:12am CEST

DRILLING IDENTIFIES NEW HIGH-GRADE EXTENSIONS TO SALAVE GOLD RESOURCE

Wide zones of high-grade gold intersected outside of current resource model, including:

  • BD18-01
    • 4.4m @ 41.9 g/t Au from 125m
    • 12.4m @ 25.8 g/t Au from 305m, including
      5.2m @ 53.0 g/t Au from 313m (new zone)
  • BD18-02
    • 30.8m @ 7.1 g/t Au from 218m, including
      14.1m @ 9.9 g/t Au from 218m
  • BD18-03
    • 12.6m @ 18.1 g/t from 284m
    • 4.2m @ 52.0 g/t Au from 339m (new zone)

  • New zone(s) of mineralisation identified at depth and down dip points to strong potential for high-grade extensions to Salave's current Mineral Resource model.

    Cheltenham, U.K.- 11 September 2018 - Black Dragon Gold Corp.(ASX: BDG, TSX-V: BDG) ('Black Dragon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the assay results of three more drill holes from the Company's 2018 infill anddefinition drilling campaign at its wholly owned Salave Gold Project in the Asturias region in northern Spain ('Salave' or the 'Project').The results from drill holes BD18-01, 02 and 03 are significant because they have intersected high-grade mineralisation beyond the constraints of the current Mineral Resource model, at depth and down dip to the west and north-west. This confirms the potential for significant exploration upside to Salave's existing measured and indicated resource of 6.52 million tonnes at 4.51 g/t Au, for 944,000 ounces of gold (see February 2, 2017 News Release).

    These new drill results are some of the highest-grade intersections recorded to date at the Project and are expected to have a positive impact on the next Mineral Resource estimate, which is due for completion in late Q3/early Q4 2018.

    The main objective of the 2018 drill program was to confirm the extent and continuity of high-grade gold mineralisation at Salave as the Company prepares to immediately undertake a Preliminary Economic Assessment('PEA') focusing on an updated Mineral Resource estimate and a new underground mine plan.

    To view the full release, please click on the 'View PDF' button

Disclaimer

Black Dragon Gold Corp. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:11:07 UTC
