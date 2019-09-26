Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI : Call for an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Madrid, 26th September 2019

In accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 228 of the Securities Market Law approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 (23 October) and related provisions and MAB Circular 6/2018, Asturias Retail & Leisure SOCIMI, S.A. (hereinafter the "Company" or "Asturias R&L") reports the following

RELEVANT FACT

The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to call an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held in Madrid, at the registered office paseo de la Castellana, Nº 64, Madrid, the 28th of October 2019, at 10:00h on first call, and the next day, 29th of October 2019, in the same place and at the same time, if necessary, on second call.

Please, find attached the notice published on the same date on the website of the Company.

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications requires

D. Alejandro Barbany Fernandez

Director

Asturias Retail and Leisure SOCIMI, S.A.